Pics: मदर्स डे पर मां ने दिया शहीद बेटे की अर्थी को कंधा, देखकर बाप का कलेजा फट गया
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, गुरदासपुर(पंजाब), Updated Sun, 13 May 2018 05:36 PM IST
उस मां के दिल पर क्या बीती होगी, जब उसने मदर्स डे के दिन शहीद बेटे की अर्थी को कंधा देना पड़ा। नजारा जिसने भी देखा, उसका कलेजा फट गया।
