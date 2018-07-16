बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b4c25044f1c1b572f8b4a44","slug":"harbhajan-singh-trolling-on-twitter-for-tweet-on-croatia-vs-france-fifa-world-cup-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0940\u092b\u093e \u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u092a \u0915\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u0907\u0928\u0932 \u092e\u0948\u091a \u092a\u0930 \u091f\u094d\u0935\u0940\u091f \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092d\u091c\u094d\u091c\u0940, \u092f\u0942\u091c\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फीफा वर्ल्ड कप के फाइनल मैच पर ट्वीट को लेकर ट्रोल हुए भज्जी, यूजर्स ने दिए करारे जवाब
सुरिंदर पाल/अमर उजाला, जालंधर(पंजाब), Updated Mon, 16 Jul 2018 10:25 AM IST
फीफा वर्ल्ड कप 2018 के फाइनल मैच पर ट्वीट को लेकर क्रिकेटर हरभजन सिंह ट्रोल हो रहे हैं। क्योंकि ट्वीट ने विवाद खड़ा कर दिया है, यजर्स भी करारा जवाब दे रहे हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5b4c25044f1c1b572f8b4a44","slug":"harbhajan-singh-trolling-on-twitter-for-tweet-on-croatia-vs-france-fifa-world-cup-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0940\u092b\u093e \u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u092a \u0915\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u0907\u0928\u0932 \u092e\u0948\u091a \u092a\u0930 \u091f\u094d\u0935\u0940\u091f \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092d\u091c\u094d\u091c\u0940, \u092f\u0942\u091c\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b4c25044f1c1b572f8b4a44","slug":"harbhajan-singh-trolling-on-twitter-for-tweet-on-croatia-vs-france-fifa-world-cup-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0940\u092b\u093e \u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u092a \u0915\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u0907\u0928\u0932 \u092e\u0948\u091a \u092a\u0930 \u091f\u094d\u0935\u0940\u091f \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092d\u091c\u094d\u091c\u0940, \u092f\u0942\u091c\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b4c25044f1c1b572f8b4a44","slug":"harbhajan-singh-trolling-on-twitter-for-tweet-on-croatia-vs-france-fifa-world-cup-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0940\u092b\u093e \u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u092a \u0915\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u0907\u0928\u0932 \u092e\u0948\u091a \u092a\u0930 \u091f\u094d\u0935\u0940\u091f \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092d\u091c\u094d\u091c\u0940, \u092f\u0942\u091c\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b4c25044f1c1b572f8b4a44","slug":"harbhajan-singh-trolling-on-twitter-for-tweet-on-croatia-vs-france-fifa-world-cup-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0940\u092b\u093e \u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u092a \u0915\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u0907\u0928\u0932 \u092e\u0948\u091a \u092a\u0930 \u091f\u094d\u0935\u0940\u091f \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092d\u091c\u094d\u091c\u0940, \u092f\u0942\u091c\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b4c25044f1c1b572f8b4a44","slug":"harbhajan-singh-trolling-on-twitter-for-tweet-on-croatia-vs-france-fifa-world-cup-2018","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0940\u092b\u093e \u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u092a \u0915\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u0907\u0928\u0932 \u092e\u0948\u091a \u092a\u0930 \u091f\u094d\u0935\u0940\u091f \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092d\u091c\u094d\u091c\u0940, \u092f\u0942\u091c\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.