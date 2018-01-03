बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
साक्षी मलिक: 23 की उम्र में इतिहास रचा था, अब नया कारनामा करने को तैयार
मयंक तिवारी/अमर उजाला, रोहतक(हरियाणा), Updated Wed, 03 Jan 2018 03:42 PM IST
धाकड़ पहलवान साक्षी मलिक ने 23 साल की उम्र में एक ऐसा इतिहास रचा था कि दुनिया देखती रही गई। अब वे एक और कारनामा करने को तैयार हैं।
