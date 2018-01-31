अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   Former BSF Personnel Tej Bahadur Revealed Secret of Viral Video

'रोटी की जंग' छेड़ने वाले तेज बहादुर ने अब खोला एक ऐसा राज, हैरान होगी BSF

विवेक शर्मा/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Wed, 31 Jan 2018 01:16 PM IST
Former BSF Personnel Tej Bahadur Revealed Secret of Viral Video
1 of 9
सेना में 'रोटी की जंग' छेड़ने वाले बीएसएफ से बर्खास्त तेज बहादुर ने अब एक ऐसा राज खोला है, जिसके बारे में जानकर बीएसएफ को हैरानी होगी।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
tej bahadur tej bahadur controversy bsf indian army punjab haryana highcourt

Recommended

harbhajan singh trolling on twitter over photo with soldiers
Chandigarh

सैनिकों के साथ एक फोटो को लेकर हरभजन सिंह हुए ट्रोल, लोगों ने ढूंढी गलती

31 जनवरी 2018

yuvraj singh and hazel keech troll on instagram over sexier selfie
Chandigarh

युवराज सिंह और हेजल कीच में हुई 'लड़ाई', ट्रोल हुए और फैन्स ने ली चुटकी

31 जनवरी 2018

chandra grahan on 31 january 2018 Kaal Sarp Yog effect on rashi
Dehradun

कालसर्प योग में लगेगा साल का पहला चंद्रग्रहण, इन राशियों के लिए होगा बेहद अशुभ

31 जनवरी 2018

year first chandra grahan today ganga rti time chnaged
Varanasi

आज लगा रहा वर्ष का पहला चंद्रग्रहण, बदला गंगा आरती का समय, इस समय लगेगा सूतक

31 जनवरी 2018

Lunar eclipse 2018 31 January sutak time solution
Dehradun

चंद्र ग्रहण 2018: भारत में लग गया सूतक काल, भूलकर भी न करें ये काम

31 जनवरी 2018

More in City & states

solution of rare lunar eclipse 2018 bad effect
Dehradun

आज शाम पड़ेगा दुर्लभ चंद्रग्रहण, अनिष्ट से बचने के लिए रखना होगा इन बातों का ध्यान

31 जनवरी 2018

husband killed his wife in barabanki
Lucknow

शादी की सालगिरह के एक दिन पहले पत्नी को गोली से उड़ाया, ये थी वजह

31 जनवरी 2018

lunar eclipse on 31 january 2018
Chandigarh

150 साल बाद दुर्लभ चंद्रग्रहण आज, भूलकर भी न करें ये 10 गलतियां, अशुभ होगा

31 जनवरी 2018

lunar eclipse 2018 pregnant woman beware on this day
Dehradun

इनपर पड़ेगा चंद्रग्रहण का सबसे ज्यादा असर, बचना है तो बिल्कुल न करें यह काम

31 जनवरी 2018

lunar eclipse effect on Zodiac
Dehradun

लग चुका है सूतक काल, कन्या राशि को मिलेगा धन लाभ, जानिए आपकी राशि में क्या पड़ेंगे प्रभाव

31 जनवरी 2018

magh purnima on 31 january 2018, avoid driving in night
Chandigarh

पूर्णिमा की रात आज, घर से बाहर निकले तो ये काम बिल्कुल न करें, मुसीबत झेलेंगे

31 जनवरी 2018

Four people from same family were killed in banda
Kanpur

एक ही परिवार के चार लोगों की हत्या से सिहर उठा बांदा

31 जनवरी 2018

97 crore Kaladan Kaand now investigation from kanpur to North
Kanpur

97 करोड़ का 'कालाधन कांड': उत्तर से दक्षिण की ओर घूमी जांच

31 जनवरी 2018

rahul gandhi helps his co passenger in a flight in keeping their luggage in overhead cabin
Delhi NCR

फ्लाइट में सवार राहुल गांधी ने किया कुछ ऐसा क‌ि तस्वीरें हो गईं वायरल

31 जनवरी 2018

lunar eclipse 2018 important things
Dehradun

चंद्रग्रहण 2018: एक नजर में जानिए साल के पहले ग्रहण की यह बातें और प्रभाव

31 जनवरी 2018

chandra grahan 2018 bad effect for unmarried girl
Dehradun

चंद्र ग्रहण 2018: कुंवारी लड़कियां न देखें आज ग्रहण का चांद, वरना होगा नुकसान

31 जनवरी 2018

scientist close vigil on chandra grahan 2018
Dehradun

चंद्र ग्रहण 2018: सुपर मून आज, जानिए क्यों नजरे लगाए बैठे हैं जापान के वैज्ञानिक

31 जनवरी 2018

Shahid Kapoor next film after padmavati
Dehradun

पद्मावती के बाद यह है शाहिद की अगली फिल्म, यामी और श्रद्धा संग दिखेंगे

31 जनवरी 2018

chandra grahan 2018 these planets more effective on 31 january
Dehradun

बुधवार को चंद्रग्रहण लगने से ये ग्रह होंगे सबसे ज्यादा प्रभावशाली, इन उपायों को करना होगा शुभ

31 जनवरी 2018

know those temple where cm yogi visit today
Varanasi

जानिए उस मंदिर के बारे में जहां आज आ रहे सीएम योगी, पीएम मोदी भी कर चुके हैं दर्शन

31 जनवरी 2018

chandra grahan 2018 timings on 31 january lunar eclipse shubh muhurat
Dehradun

चंद्र ग्रहण 2018: ग्रहण के समय को लेकर असमंजस, यहां जानें सही समय और मुहूर्त

31 जनवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.