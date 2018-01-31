बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a7173df4f1c1ba2268b7958","slug":"former-bsf-personnel-tej-bahadur-revealed-secret-of-viral-video","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0930\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0902\u0917' \u091b\u0947\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u0947\u091c \u092c\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u092c \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 BSF","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
'रोटी की जंग' छेड़ने वाले तेज बहादुर ने अब खोला एक ऐसा राज, हैरान होगी BSF
विवेक शर्मा/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Wed, 31 Jan 2018 01:16 PM IST
सेना में 'रोटी की जंग' छेड़ने वाले बीएसएफ से बर्खास्त तेज बहादुर ने अब एक ऐसा राज खोला है, जिसके बारे में जानकर बीएसएफ को हैरानी होगी।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a7173df4f1c1ba2268b7958","slug":"former-bsf-personnel-tej-bahadur-revealed-secret-of-viral-video","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0930\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0902\u0917' \u091b\u0947\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u0947\u091c \u092c\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u092c \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 BSF","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7173df4f1c1ba2268b7958","slug":"former-bsf-personnel-tej-bahadur-revealed-secret-of-viral-video","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0930\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0902\u0917' \u091b\u0947\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u0947\u091c \u092c\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u092c \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 BSF","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7173df4f1c1ba2268b7958","slug":"former-bsf-personnel-tej-bahadur-revealed-secret-of-viral-video","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0930\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0902\u0917' \u091b\u0947\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u0947\u091c \u092c\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u092c \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 BSF","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7173df4f1c1ba2268b7958","slug":"former-bsf-personnel-tej-bahadur-revealed-secret-of-viral-video","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0930\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0902\u0917' \u091b\u0947\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u0947\u091c \u092c\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u092c \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 BSF","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7173df4f1c1ba2268b7958","slug":"former-bsf-personnel-tej-bahadur-revealed-secret-of-viral-video","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0930\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0902\u0917' \u091b\u0947\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u0947\u091c \u092c\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u092c \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 BSF","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7173df4f1c1ba2268b7958","slug":"former-bsf-personnel-tej-bahadur-revealed-secret-of-viral-video","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0930\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0902\u0917' \u091b\u0947\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u0947\u091c \u092c\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u092c \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 BSF","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7173df4f1c1ba2268b7958","slug":"former-bsf-personnel-tej-bahadur-revealed-secret-of-viral-video","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0930\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0902\u0917' \u091b\u0947\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u0947\u091c \u092c\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u092c \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 BSF","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7173df4f1c1ba2268b7958","slug":"former-bsf-personnel-tej-bahadur-revealed-secret-of-viral-video","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0930\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0902\u0917' \u091b\u0947\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u0947\u091c \u092c\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u092c \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 BSF","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7173df4f1c1ba2268b7958","slug":"former-bsf-personnel-tej-bahadur-revealed-secret-of-viral-video","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0930\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0902\u0917' \u091b\u0947\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u0947\u091c \u092c\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u092c \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 BSF","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.