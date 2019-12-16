शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   First Time Appointment of Chief Of Defence Staff, Military Literature Festival

देश में पहली बार नियुक्त किए जाएंगे ‘चीफ ऑफ डिफेंस स्टाफ’, जानिए क्यों जरूरत पड़ी इनकी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Mon, 16 Dec 2019 03:11 PM IST
भारतीय सेना
1 of 7
भारतीय सेना
देश में पहली बार ‘चीफ ऑफ डिफेंस स्टाफ’ की नियुक्ति होने जा रही है और इससे रक्षा विशेषज्ञों को कई उम्मीदें हैं। जानिए आखिर इनकी जरूरत क्यों पड़ी और क्या फायदे होंगे।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
सूर्य ग्रहण पर कुष्ठ आश्रम में दान से होंगे सूर्य वलिष्ठ, राहु भी होंगे शान्त : 25-Dec-2019
Order Now!
विज्ञापन
chief of defence staff military literature festival indian army indian air force indian navy
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

अर्जुन टैंक
Chandigarh

भारतीय सेना 'अर्जुन' टैंक में बड़े बदलाव चाहती है, वजह भी एक नहीं कईं, 5 क्लिक करके जानिए

16 दिसंबर 2019

पूर्व एयर मार्शल निर्दोष त्यागी
Chandigarh

कारगिल की चोटियों पर युद्ध के लिए तैयार नहीं थी वायुसेना, एलओसी पार करने की इजाजत होती तो...

16 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
स्वास्थ्य के लिए मक्खन से ज्यादा फायदेमंद है देशी घी, जानिए कैसे
Dholpur Fresh (Advertorial)

स्वास्थ्य के लिए मक्खन से ज्यादा फायदेमंद है देशी घी, जानिए कैसे
मिलिट्री लिटरेचर फेस्टिवल
Chandigarh

'कश्मीर में अजीब सी शांति है, भगवान जानता आगे क्या होगा, पर वहां केंद्र के शासन की जरूरत'

16 दिसंबर 2019

उन्नाव कांड में पूर्व विधायक कुलदीप सेंगर को होगी सजा
Kanpur

उन्नाव कांड: भाजपा से निकाले गए विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर को होगी सजा, पढ़िए मामले के बारे में सबकुछ

16 दिसंबर 2019

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
Astrology Services

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
निर्भया का नाबालिग दोषी
Bareilly

निर्भया कांड: आज भी शर्मिंदा हैं नाबालिग दोषी के गांव वाले, पढ़िए क्या कहते हैं उसके मां-बाप

16 दिसंबर 2019

संतोष सिंह
Delhi NCR

प्रियदर्शिनी दुष्कर्म कांड: जज बोले मुझे मालूम है तुमने हत्या की है, लेकिन छोड़ रहा हूं क्योंकि...

16 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

ऐतिहासिक कोठियों की हुई मरम्मत
Lucknow

करोड़ों रुपये खर्च कर इन कोठियों की हुई मरम्मत, ... अब पर्यटकों का इंतजार

16 दिसंबर 2019

वीर नारी कलावती और फुल्हानी देवी
Agra

विजय दिवस: 1971 के युद्ध में सुहाग कुर्बान, वीर नारियों ने परवरिश कर बेटों को बनाया सेना का जवान

16 दिसंबर 2019

स्वास्थ्य के लिए मक्खन से ज्यादा फायदेमंद है देशी घी, जानिए कैसे
Dholpur Fresh (Advertorial)

स्वास्थ्य के लिए मक्खन से ज्यादा फायदेमंद है देशी घी, जानिए कैसे
विज्ञापन
1971 भारत-पाकिस्तान युद्ध
Jammu

1971 Vijay Diwas : दुश्मन के घर में घुसकर उसको मात देने वाले जांबाज की कहानी

16 दिसंबर 2019

योगी आदित्यनाथ
Gorakhpur

जब बड़े जानलेवा हमले में बाल-बाल बचे थे योगी आदित्यनाथ, गोरखपुर दंगों में हुए थे गिरफ्तार

16 दिसंबर 2019

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
Astrology Services

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
पिता आजम खां के साथ अब्दुल्ला आजम
Prayagraj

जानिए आरोपों के दलदल में फंसे आजम खां के बेटे अब्दुल्ला के बारे में, पढ़ें क्यों रद्द हुई विधायकी

16 दिसंबर 2019

heavy snowfall at mountains, cold winds increased the cold in Western UP
Meerut

बर्फ से ढके पहाड़ तो सर्द हवाओं ने बढ़ाई ठिठुरन, तस्वीरों में देखें मौसम की अठखेलियां

16 दिसंबर 2019

निर्माणाधीन दीवार अचानक भरभराकर ढहने से मची चीखपुकार। दाऊद (फाइल फोटो) मलबे में दबी मां के सिर पर आई चोट
Lucknow

लखनऊः तीसरी मंजिल की दीवार गिरी, मासूम की मौत, मची चीखपुकार

16 दिसंबर 2019

kedarnath and badrinath dham snowfall exclusive pictures
Chamoli

केदारनाथ में सात फीट बर्फ, बदरीनाथ धाम भी बर्फीली चादर के आगोश में, तस्वीरों में देखें

16 दिसंबर 2019

मिड-डे मील बनाते छात्र-छात्राएं
Agra

शर्मनाक: अनुसूचित जाति की छात्रा ने आलू काटे तो रसोइया ने नहीं बनाया मिड-डे मील

16 दिसंबर 2019

snowfall Havoc in uttarakhand
Chamoli

बर्फबारी का कहरः चमोली के 120 गांव पड़े अलग-थलग, औली मार्ग पर एक दर्जन से अधिक वाहन फंसे

16 दिसंबर 2019

CAA 2019 jamia student shirtless protest against police lathi charge and tear gas in library
Delhi NCR

जामिया लाइब्रेरी के अंदर आंसू गैस छोड़ने और लाठीचार्ज के विरोध में छात्र कर रहे अर्धनग्न प्रदर्शन

16 दिसंबर 2019

1971 भारत-पाकिस्तान युद्ध
Jammu

विजय दिवसः जानिए कैसे इस जांबाज ने पाकिस्तान के पूर्व जनरल के भाई को किया था ढेर

16 दिसंबर 2019

Places to celebrate new year.
Lucknow

नया साल मनाने के लिए ये समुद्री किनारे बने लोगों की पहली पसंद, हो रही बंपर बुकिंग, तस्वीरें

16 दिसंबर 2019

श्रमिकों से भरी पिकअप पलटी।
Varanasi

दर्दनाक हादसा: श्रमिकों से भरी पिकअप पलटी, चार महिलाओं समेत किशोर की मौत, कई घायल

16 दिसंबर 2019

1971 का भारत पाक युद्ध
Jammu

विजय दिवसः कहानी उस वीर सपूत की, जिसने कश्मीर पर कब्जा करने आए दुश्मन को दौड़ा-दौड़कर किया ढेर

16 दिसंबर 2019

himachal patwari result 114 posts still vacant out of 1195
Bilaspur

तीन लाख अभ्यर्थियों में भी नहीं मिले 1195 पटवारी

16 दिसंबर 2019

भारतीय सेना
भारतीय सेना
भारतीय सेना
भारतीय सेना
भारतीय सेना
भारतीय सेना
भारतीय सेना
भारतीय सेना
भारतीय सेना
भारतीय सेना
भारतीय सेना
भारतीय सेना
भारतीय सेना
भारतीय सेना
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

जामिया हिंसा : VC नजमा अख्तर का पुलिस पर आरोप, यूनिवर्सिटी में घुसी बगैर इजाजत, पुलिस का था ये जवाब

रविवार को जामिया विश्वविद्यालय की लाइब्रेरी में हुए पुलिस लाठीचार्ज का मामला बढ़ता जा रहा है।

16 दिसंबर 2019

business news including NEFT petrol diesel price and RBI governor Shaktikanta Das 3:23

आज से 24 घंटे फ्री में मिलेगी ये सुविधा, देखें कारोबार की बड़ी खबरें

16 दिसंबर 2019

साफिन हसन 3:02

चाय का ठेला लगाने वाले शख्स का बेटा कैसे बना IPS, जानिए साफिन हसन के संघर्ष की कहानी

16 दिसंबर 2019

concept pic 2:37

Ind vs WI 2019 : ये रहे टीम इंडिया की हार के पांच खलनायक

16 दिसंबर 2019

प्रदर्शन 2:07

नागरिकता कानून के खिलाफ जामिया मिलिया इस्लामिया के छात्रों के प्रदर्शन पर मनोज तिवारी का बड़ा आरोप

16 दिसंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited