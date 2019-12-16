बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5df7492d8ebc3e87a63406ef","slug":"first-time-appointment-of-chief-of-defence-staff-military-literature-festival","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u0941\u0915\u094d\u0924 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u2018\u091a\u0940\u092b \u0911\u092b \u0921\u093f\u092b\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u092b\u2019, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
देश में पहली बार नियुक्त किए जाएंगे ‘चीफ ऑफ डिफेंस स्टाफ’, जानिए क्यों जरूरत पड़ी इनकी
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Mon, 16 Dec 2019 03:11 PM IST
देश में पहली बार ‘चीफ ऑफ डिफेंस स्टाफ’ की नियुक्ति होने जा रही है और इससे रक्षा विशेषज्ञों को कई उम्मीदें हैं। जानिए आखिर इनकी जरूरत क्यों पड़ी और क्या फायदे होंगे।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
{"_id":"5df7492d8ebc3e87a63406ef","slug":"first-time-appointment-of-chief-of-defence-staff-military-literature-festival","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u0941\u0915\u094d\u0924 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u2018\u091a\u0940\u092b \u0911\u092b \u0921\u093f\u092b\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u092b\u2019, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
भारतीय सेना
{"_id":"5df7492d8ebc3e87a63406ef","slug":"first-time-appointment-of-chief-of-defence-staff-military-literature-festival","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u0941\u0915\u094d\u0924 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u2018\u091a\u0940\u092b \u0911\u092b \u0921\u093f\u092b\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u092b\u2019, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
भारतीय सेना
{"_id":"5df7492d8ebc3e87a63406ef","slug":"first-time-appointment-of-chief-of-defence-staff-military-literature-festival","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u0941\u0915\u094d\u0924 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u2018\u091a\u0940\u092b \u0911\u092b \u0921\u093f\u092b\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u092b\u2019, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
भारतीय सेना
{"_id":"5df7492d8ebc3e87a63406ef","slug":"first-time-appointment-of-chief-of-defence-staff-military-literature-festival","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u0941\u0915\u094d\u0924 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u2018\u091a\u0940\u092b \u0911\u092b \u0921\u093f\u092b\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u092b\u2019, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
भारतीय सेना
{"_id":"5df7492d8ebc3e87a63406ef","slug":"first-time-appointment-of-chief-of-defence-staff-military-literature-festival","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u0941\u0915\u094d\u0924 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u2018\u091a\u0940\u092b \u0911\u092b \u0921\u093f\u092b\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u092b\u2019, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
भारतीय सेना
{"_id":"5df7492d8ebc3e87a63406ef","slug":"first-time-appointment-of-chief-of-defence-staff-military-literature-festival","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u0941\u0915\u094d\u0924 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u2018\u091a\u0940\u092b \u0911\u092b \u0921\u093f\u092b\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u092b\u2019, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
भारतीय सेना
{"_id":"5df7492d8ebc3e87a63406ef","slug":"first-time-appointment-of-chief-of-defence-staff-military-literature-festival","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u0941\u0915\u094d\u0924 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u2018\u091a\u0940\u092b \u0911\u092b \u0921\u093f\u092b\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u092b\u2019, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
भारतीय सेना
रविवार को जामिया विश्वविद्यालय की लाइब्रेरी में हुए पुलिस लाठीचार्ज का मामला बढ़ता जा रहा है।
16 दिसंबर 2019
© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited