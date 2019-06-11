शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   Fatehveer Singh Funeral, Child was rescued from borewell at Sangrur and died at pgi chandigarh

फतेहवीर सिंह को दी गई अंतिम विदाई, शव देख बेहोश हुई मां-दादी, देखिए संस्कार की पहली तस्वीरें

सुशील कुमार, अमर उजाला, सुनाम ऊधम सिंह वाला(संगरूर), Updated Tue, 11 Jun 2019 02:47 PM IST
फतेहवीर सिंह का अंतिम संस्कार
1 of 5
फतेहवीर सिंह का अंतिम संस्कार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
109 घंटे बाद बोरवेल से निकाले गए फतेहवीर सिंह का अंतिम संस्कार कर दिया गया है। वहीं बच्चे का पार्थिव शरीर घर पहुंचते ही मां और दादी बेहोश हो गईं। देखिए अंतिम विदाई की तस्वीरें।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
fatehveer singh fatehveer singh passed away operation fateh fatehveer singh funeral fatehveer borewell fatehveer rescue borewell sangrur borewell rescue sangrur borewell child rescue pgi chandigarh
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

फतेहवीर सिंह का पार्थिव शरीर
Chandigarh

109 घंटे लड़ने के बाद जिंदगी की 'जंग' हारा फतेहवीर ऐसी हालत में गया घर, पहली तस्वीरें आई सामने

11 जून 2019

ज्योतिष विशेषज्ञ से पूछें सवाल - कैसा होगा करियर, कैसे चलेगा व्यपार, किसे मिलेगी तरक्की और किसे मिलेगा प्यार।
Astrology

ज्योतिष विशेषज्ञ से पूछें सवाल - कैसा होगा करियर, कैसे चलेगा व्यपार, किसे मिलेगी तरक्की और किसे मिलेगा प्यार।
संन्यास के दौरान युवराज सिंह का परिवार
Chandigarh

संन्यास लेने के बाद युवराज सिंह को मिलने जा रहा है ऐसा तोहफा, ताउम्र याद रखेंगे वो और सारी दुनिया

11 जून 2019

दोस्ती का रिश्ता जिंदगी को बनाता है चटपटा और मजेदार
Kurkure

दोस्ती का रिश्ता जिंदगी को बनाता है चटपटा और मजेदार
प्रिया सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
Lucknow

घर पर अकेली थी बीडीएस की छात्रा, घर पहुंचे फूफा जी ने अंदर झांका तो नजारा देख रह गए सन्न

11 जून 2019

गुप्ता बंधु
Dehradun

औली में होने वाली 200 करोड़ की शाही शादी में टूट रहे नियम, बिना अनुमति के चल रहा ये काम

11 जून 2019

योगराज सिंह
Chandigarh

युवराज सिंह के संन्यास से संतुष्ट नहीं पिता योगराज सिंह, बोले- मेरी ख्वाहिश तो अधूरी रह गई

11 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

जंगल की आग
Shimla

हिमाचल में जंगल की आग बेकाबू, बहुमूल्य वन संपदा हो रही राख

11 जून 2019

दिल्ली में हुई बारिश
Delhi NCR

प्रचंड गर्मी के बीच दिल्ली-एनसीआर के कुछ इलाकों में राहत की बारिश

11 जून 2019

दोस्ती का रिश्ता जिंदगी को बनाता है चटपटा और मजेदार
Kurkure

दोस्ती का रिश्ता जिंदगी को बनाता है चटपटा और मजेदार
विज्ञापन
युवती की हत्या
Meerut

युवती से दुष्कर्म, जेल जाने के डर से की शादी, फिर कर डाली हत्या, आरोपी पर 25 हजार का इनाम

11 जून 2019

विशाल जंगोत्रा व मकानमालकिन सुमन
Meerut

कठुआ केस: विशाल जंगोत्रा की बेगुनाही साबित करने में महिला ने निभाई अहम भूमिका, पढ़ें कब क्या हुआ

11 जून 2019

ज्योतिष विशेषज्ञ से पूछें सवाल - कैसा होगा करियर, कैसे चलेगा व्यपार, किसे मिलेगी तरक्की और किसे मिलेगा प्यार।
Astrology

ज्योतिष विशेषज्ञ से पूछें सवाल - कैसा होगा करियर, कैसे चलेगा व्यपार, किसे मिलेगी तरक्की और किसे मिलेगा प्यार।
बाउंसर की हत्या
Meerut

सुभारती में बाउंसर की हत्या में नाम आने पर महिला फैकल्टी के परिवार ने मांगी सुरक्षा

11 जून 2019

क्रिकेटर ध्रुव जुरैल
Agra

अंडर-19 भारतीय टीम में आगरा के इस खिलाड़ी का चयन, 21 गेंदों में शतक लगाने का है रिकॉर्ड

11 जून 2019

केदारनाथ मार्ग पर जाते जिलाधिकारी मंगेश घिल्डियाल(बीच में कुर्ते पायजामे में)
Dehradun

भेष बदलकर केदारनाथ मार्ग का जायजा लेने पहुंचे डीएम, व्यवस्थाओं की हकीकत देख उड़ गए होश, देखिए...

11 जून 2019

ताजमहल
Agra

ताजमहल के आसपास बेहद 'खतरनाक' हैं हालात, यूपीपीसीबी की रिपोर्ट में हुआ यह खुलासा

11 जून 2019

मुलायम से मुलाकात करते योगी व साथ में मौजूद अखिलेश यादव।
Lucknow

मुलायम सिंह से मिलने उनके आवास पर पहुंचे सीएम योगी, अखिलेश-शिवपाल भी रहे मौजूद

10 जून 2019

अभिनेता सुनील शेट्टी
Lucknow

लखनऊ पहुंचे अभिनेता सुनील शेट्टी, बॉलीवुड इंडस्ट्री और स्टार किड्स के बारे में कही ये बात, तस्वीरें

11 जून 2019

युवराज सिंह ने लिया संन्यास
Chandigarh

युवराज का मैच क्यों नहीं देखते थे पापा, संन्यास पर कई खुलासे, पिता से लिपट कर क्यूं रो रहे थे युवी

11 जून 2019

टर्न स्टाइल गेट से प्रवेश करती पर्यटक
Agra

अब टोकन से मिलेगा ताजमहल में प्रवेश, तय घंटों से ज्यादा रुके तो कराना पड़ेगा रिचार्ज

11 जून 2019

नैनीताल से वापस लौटते वाहन
Dehradun

नैनीताल: तीन दिन वीकेंड के बाद वापस लौटने लगे पर्यटक, रेंग-रेंग कर चले वाहन, तस्वीरें...

11 जून 2019

देहरादून से मसूरी तक जाम
Dehradun

देहरादून से मसूरी तक जाम ही जाम, टिकट के लिए मारामारी, एक रात के ठिकाने की तलाश में लुट रहे पर्यटक

11 जून 2019

yuvraj singh
Chandigarh

युवराज सिंह ने 18 साल खेला क्रिकेट, परिवार में दो मां, दो भाई और एक बहन, यहां देखिए तस्वीरों में

10 जून 2019

कठुआ कांड के मुजरिम
Jammu

देखिए कौन हैं कठुआ सामूहिक दुष्कर्म और हत्याकांड के छह दोषी, चार का पुलिस से है कनेक्शन

11 जून 2019

फतेहवीर सिंह का अंतिम संस्कार
फतेहवीर सिंह का अंतिम संस्कार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फतेहवीर सिंह का अंतिम संस्कार
फतेहवीर सिंह का अंतिम संस्कार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फतेहवीर सिंह का पार्थिव शरीर
फतेहवीर सिंह का पार्थिव शरीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बोरवेल से निकाला गया फतेहवीर सिंह
बोरवेल से निकाला गया फतेहवीर सिंह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फतेहवीर सिंह का अंतिम संस्कार
फतेहवीर सिंह का अंतिम संस्कार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

चार धाम की यात्रा से पहले बरतें ये सावधानियां, यादगार बन जाएगी आपकी यात्रा

चार धाम की यात्रा पर जाना है तो कुछ खास बातों का ख्याल रखना बेहद जरुरी है। यहां देखिए चार धाम की यात्रा पर आप कैसे पहुंच सकते हैं और किन-किन सावधानियों को बरतने की जरूरत है।

11 जून 2019

मजेदार नौकरी 2:06

नहीं करना चाहते 9 से 5 की नौकरी तो ये मजेदार जॉब्स कर रहीं हैं आपका इंतजार

11 जून 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर 3:10

युवराज सिंह की खराब पारी की वजह से घर में बरसे थे पत्थर

11 जून 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर 3:36

पाकिस्तान के आसमान पर उड़ेंगे पीएम मोदी, लगा रखा है हवाई क्षेत्र में प्रतिबंध

11 जून 2019

शोपियां एनकाउंटर 1:56

जम्मू-कश्मीर के शोपियां में सुरक्षाबलों ने किए दो आतंकी ढेर, लंबे अर्से से थी तलाश

11 जून 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.