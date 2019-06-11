फतेहवीर सिंह को दी गई अंतिम विदाई, शव देख बेहोश हुई मां-दादी, देखिए संस्कार की पहली तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5cff6967bdec22076019fe5a","slug":"fatehveer-singh-funeral-child-was-rescued-from-borewell-at-sangrur-and-died-at-pgi-chandigarh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0924\u0947\u0939\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0940 \u0917\u0908 \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u0935\u093f\u0926\u093e\u0908, \u0936\u0935 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u094b\u0936 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092e\u093e\u0902-\u0926\u093e\u0926\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0938\u0902\u0938\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फतेहवीर सिंह का अंतिम संस्कार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
फतेहवीर सिंह का अंतिम संस्कार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
फतेहवीर सिंह का पार्थिव शरीर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बोरवेल से निकाला गया फतेहवीर सिंह
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
फतेहवीर सिंह का अंतिम संस्कार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला