{"_id":"5a72cb4a4f1c1b805a8b7418","slug":"e-way-bill-system-benefits-goods-services-tax","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0908-\u0935\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094b \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947, \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0924\u094b\u0939\u092b\u093e, \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u091f\u0947\u0902\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ई-वे बिल के दो बड़े फायदे, कारोबारियों के लिए तोहफा, अफसरों के लिए टेंशन
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Thu, 01 Feb 2018 01:51 PM IST
ई-वे बिल सिस्टम लागू हो गया है, जानिए इसके दो बड़े फायदे। यह प्रणाली जहां कारोबारियों के लिए तोहफा है, वहां अफसरों के लिए बड़ी टेंशन है।
{"_id":"5a72cb4a4f1c1b805a8b7418","slug":"e-way-bill-system-benefits-goods-services-tax","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0908-\u0935\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094b \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947, \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0924\u094b\u0939\u092b\u093e, \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u091f\u0947\u0902\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
