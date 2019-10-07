शहर चुनें

दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा रावण न गिरेगा न गलेगा, आंखों की खासियतें ऐसी, देखकर कहेंगे- गजब कर दिया

नीरज कुमार, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Mon, 07 Oct 2019 12:23 PM IST
दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा रावण
1 of 7
दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा रावण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा रावण का पुतला धनास के ग्राउंड में खड़ा हो चुका है। 221 फुट ऊंचा रावण का यह पुतला न तो गलेगा और न ही गिरेगा, देखिए तस्वीरें।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
dussehra 2019 world's tallest ravana stands chandigarh world's tallest ravana
दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा रावण
दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा रावण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा रावण
दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा रावण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा रावण
दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा रावण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा रावण
दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा रावण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा रावण
दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा रावण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा रावण
दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा रावण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा रावण
दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा रावण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
