धनतेरस पर 18 साल बाद शुभ संयोग, पर इस समय भूलकर भी न करें खरीदारी, अशुभ होगा

नीरज कुमार, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Sun, 04 Nov 2018 10:58 AM IST
धनतेरस
धनतेरस पर इस बार 18 साल बाद बेहद शुभ संयोग बन रहा है, लेकिन दिन में एक समय ऐसा जब आपको भूल कर भी खरीदारी नहीं करनी चाहिए। अगर आप इस समय में खरीदारी कर लेते हैं तो वह अशुभ होगा।
