बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a573fe94f1c1b36198b457c","slug":"cricketer-taniya-bhatia-selected-for-indian-womens-national-team","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u094b \u0938\u092a\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u090f, \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0924\u094b \u091b\u0932\u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0902\u0938\u0942, \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0915\u093e \u091c\u091c\u094d\u092c\u093e ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पिता खुद का जो सपना पूरा नहीं कर पाए, बेटी ने किया तो छलके आंसू, गजब का जज्बा
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Thu, 11 Jan 2018 04:23 PM IST
इस बेटी के जज्बे को कीजिए सलाम, क्योंकि जो सपना पिता पूरा नहीं कर पाए, वो लड़की ने जिया और बन गई टीम इंडिया की विकेटकीपर। जानिए कौन है?
अगली स्लाइड देखें
कॉमेंट करें
{"_id":"5a573fe94f1c1b36198b457c","slug":"cricketer-taniya-bhatia-selected-for-indian-womens-national-team","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u094b \u0938\u092a\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u090f, \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0924\u094b \u091b\u0932\u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0902\u0938\u0942, \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0915\u093e \u091c\u091c\u094d\u092c\u093e ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a573fe94f1c1b36198b457c","slug":"cricketer-taniya-bhatia-selected-for-indian-womens-national-team","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u094b \u0938\u092a\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u090f, \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0924\u094b \u091b\u0932\u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0902\u0938\u0942, \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0915\u093e \u091c\u091c\u094d\u092c\u093e ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a573fe94f1c1b36198b457c","slug":"cricketer-taniya-bhatia-selected-for-indian-womens-national-team","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u094b \u0938\u092a\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u090f, \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0924\u094b \u091b\u0932\u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0902\u0938\u0942, \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0915\u093e \u091c\u091c\u094d\u092c\u093e ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a573fe94f1c1b36198b457c","slug":"cricketer-taniya-bhatia-selected-for-indian-womens-national-team","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u094b \u0938\u092a\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u090f, \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0924\u094b \u091b\u0932\u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0902\u0938\u0942, \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0915\u093e \u091c\u091c\u094d\u092c\u093e ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a573fe94f1c1b36198b457c","slug":"cricketer-taniya-bhatia-selected-for-indian-womens-national-team","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u094b \u0938\u092a\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u090f, \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0924\u094b \u091b\u0932\u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0902\u0938\u0942, \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0915\u093e \u091c\u091c\u094d\u092c\u093e ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a573fe94f1c1b36198b457c","slug":"cricketer-taniya-bhatia-selected-for-indian-womens-national-team","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u094b \u0938\u092a\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u090f, \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0924\u094b \u091b\u0932\u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0902\u0938\u0942, \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0915\u093e \u091c\u091c\u094d\u092c\u093e ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a573fe94f1c1b36198b457c","slug":"cricketer-taniya-bhatia-selected-for-indian-womens-national-team","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u094b \u0938\u092a\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u090f, \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0924\u094b \u091b\u0932\u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0902\u0938\u0942, \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0915\u093e \u091c\u091c\u094d\u092c\u093e ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a573fe94f1c1b36198b457c","slug":"cricketer-taniya-bhatia-selected-for-indian-womens-national-team","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u094b \u0938\u092a\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u090f, \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0924\u094b \u091b\u0932\u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0902\u0938\u0942, \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0915\u093e \u091c\u091c\u094d\u092c\u093e ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.