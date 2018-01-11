बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a5731eb4f1c1bfe188b46c4","slug":"guinness-world-record-holder-stuntman-pawan-dhillon","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0902\u091f, \u091c\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0928\u093e\u092e\u0941\u092e\u0915\u093f\u0928, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0930\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092d\u094c\u0902\u091a\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ये शख्स करता है ऐसे स्टंट, जिन्हें करना नामुमकिन, तस्वीरें देख रह जाएंगे भौंचक
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, रेवाड़ी(हरियाणा), Updated Thu, 11 Jan 2018 03:18 PM IST
ये शख्स ऐसे-ऐसे स्टंट करता है, जिन्हें करने के बारे में कोई सोच भी नहीं सकता। तस्वीरों में देखिए इसके करतब, देखकर भौंचक्के रह जाएंगे आप।
