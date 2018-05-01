बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5ae808254f1c1b85028b77ec","slug":"charkhi-dadri-school-bus-accident-on-highway-three-childrens-died","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0902\u0938\u0924\u0947 \u0916\u0947\u0932\u0924\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0947...\u0905\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0915 3 \u0915\u094b \u0906 \u0917\u0908 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0938\u0932\u093f\u092f\u0924 \u0906\u0908 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हंसते खेलते घर जा रहे थे बच्चे...अचानक 3 को आ गई मौत, हादसे की असलियत आई सामने
ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चरखी दादरी(हरियाणा), Updated Tue, 01 May 2018 12:46 PM IST
बच्चे हंसते-खेलते घर जा रहे थे कि अचानक अनहोनी घट गई और तीन बच्चों की जान चली गई। हादसे का असली सच सामने आया है जानिए।
