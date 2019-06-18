Pics: कबाड़ बीन रहे युवकों के हाथ लगी ऐसी चीज, देखकर सूख गई सांसें, डर से घरों में दुबके लोग

{"_id":"5d08ce608ebc3e06d90aaae9","slug":"cannon-ball-found-in-garbage-at-moga-of-punjab","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u0915\u092c\u093e\u0921\u093c \u092c\u0940\u0928 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u091a\u0940\u091c, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0942\u0916 \u0917\u0908 \u0938\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0947\u0902, \u0921\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0918\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0915\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
तोप का गोला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d08ce608ebc3e06d90aaae9","slug":"cannon-ball-found-in-garbage-at-moga-of-punjab","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u0915\u092c\u093e\u0921\u093c \u092c\u0940\u0928 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u091a\u0940\u091c, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0942\u0916 \u0917\u0908 \u0938\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0947\u0902, \u0921\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0918\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0915\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
तोप का गोला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d08ce608ebc3e06d90aaae9","slug":"cannon-ball-found-in-garbage-at-moga-of-punjab","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u0915\u092c\u093e\u0921\u093c \u092c\u0940\u0928 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u091a\u0940\u091c, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0942\u0916 \u0917\u0908 \u0938\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0947\u0902, \u0921\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0918\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0915\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
तोप का गोला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d08ce608ebc3e06d90aaae9","slug":"cannon-ball-found-in-garbage-at-moga-of-punjab","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u0915\u092c\u093e\u0921\u093c \u092c\u0940\u0928 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u091a\u0940\u091c, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0942\u0916 \u0917\u0908 \u0938\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0947\u0902, \u0921\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0918\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0915\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
तोप का गोला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d08ce608ebc3e06d90aaae9","slug":"cannon-ball-found-in-garbage-at-moga-of-punjab","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u0915\u092c\u093e\u0921\u093c \u092c\u0940\u0928 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u091a\u0940\u091c, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0942\u0916 \u0917\u0908 \u0938\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0947\u0902, \u0921\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0918\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0915\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
तोप का गोला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला