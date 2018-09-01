बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b8a311a42c79246725bbd4a","slug":"asian-games-2018-gold-medal-winner-wrestler-vinesh-phogat-special-interview","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0921\u0932\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0935\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0936 \u092b\u094b\u0917\u093e\u091f \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0932\u093e \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u094b\u092e\u092c\u0940\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0920\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0914\u0930 \u0939\u0948, \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गोल्ड मेडलिस्ट विनेश फोगाट का पहला प्यार सोमबीर राठी नहीं कोई और है, खुद खोला राज बताया...
संजीव पंगोत्रा, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Sat, 01 Sep 2018 12:01 PM IST
एशियन गेम्स 2018 में गोल्ड मेडल विनर पहनवार विनेश फोगाट का पहला प्यार कौन है, जानना चाहेंगे। उन्होंने खुद बताया कि वे सबसे ज्यादा प्यार किससे करती हैं, पढ़ें स्पेशल इंटरव्यू।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5b8a311a42c79246725bbd4a","slug":"asian-games-2018-gold-medal-winner-wrestler-vinesh-phogat-special-interview","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0921\u0932\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0935\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0936 \u092b\u094b\u0917\u093e\u091f \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0932\u093e \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u094b\u092e\u092c\u0940\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0920\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0914\u0930 \u0939\u0948, \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b8a311a42c79246725bbd4a","slug":"asian-games-2018-gold-medal-winner-wrestler-vinesh-phogat-special-interview","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0921\u0932\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0935\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0936 \u092b\u094b\u0917\u093e\u091f \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0932\u093e \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u094b\u092e\u092c\u0940\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0920\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0914\u0930 \u0939\u0948, \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b8a311a42c79246725bbd4a","slug":"asian-games-2018-gold-medal-winner-wrestler-vinesh-phogat-special-interview","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0921\u0932\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0935\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0936 \u092b\u094b\u0917\u093e\u091f \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0932\u093e \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u094b\u092e\u092c\u0940\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0920\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0914\u0930 \u0939\u0948, \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b8a311a42c79246725bbd4a","slug":"asian-games-2018-gold-medal-winner-wrestler-vinesh-phogat-special-interview","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0921\u0932\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0935\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0936 \u092b\u094b\u0917\u093e\u091f \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0932\u093e \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u094b\u092e\u092c\u0940\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0920\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0914\u0930 \u0939\u0948, \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b8a311a42c79246725bbd4a","slug":"asian-games-2018-gold-medal-winner-wrestler-vinesh-phogat-special-interview","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0921\u0932\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0935\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0936 \u092b\u094b\u0917\u093e\u091f \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0932\u093e \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u094b\u092e\u092c\u0940\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0920\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0914\u0930 \u0939\u0948, \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5b8a311a42c79246725bbd4a","slug":"asian-games-2018-gold-medal-winner-wrestler-vinesh-phogat-special-interview","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0921\u0932\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0935\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0936 \u092b\u094b\u0917\u093e\u091f \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0932\u093e \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u094b\u092e\u092c\u0940\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0920\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0914\u0930 \u0939\u0948, \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.