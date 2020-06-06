शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   Actor Ravi Chopra Suffering from Cancer Disease, Asked for Help to Sonu Sood

‘मोम की गुड़िया’ के हीरो रवि चोपड़ा जूझ रहे कैंसर से, आर्थिक हलात खराब, सोनू सूद से मांगी मदद

दीपक शाही, जीरकपुर, Updated Sat, 06 Jun 2020 12:24 PM IST
हीरो रवि चोपड़ा
हीरो रवि चोपड़ा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हाल तो पूछती नहीं दुनिया जिंदा लोगों का, चले आते हैं जनाजे पर बरात की तरह... यह किसी फिल्म का डायलॉग नहीं, बल्कि फिल्म ‘मोम की गुड़िया’ के मुख्य अभिनेता रवि चोपड़ा के दिल की आवाज है, जिसे उन्होंने अपनी लड़खड़ाती आवाज और दर्द के साथ अमर उजाला से साझा किया।
actor ravi chopra cancer disease sonu sood akshay kumar mom ki gudia

हीरो रवि चोपड़ा
हीरो रवि चोपड़ा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
