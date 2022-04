चर्चा में पंजाब का ये विधायक: जिस स्कूल में मां सफाईकर्मी, वहां मुख्य अतिथि बनकर पहुंचे, सीएम को हराया था चुनाव

Punjab| AAP MLA from Bhadaur, Labh Singh Ugoke, reached a govt school in Ugoke village as Chief Guest where his mother Baldev Kaur has been working as a sanitation worker for last 25yrs



"It's a matter of great pride, I'm very happy that my son has become an MLA,"she says (05.04) pic.twitter.com/EevndNEp1z