Photo Gallery › Chandigarh › A Woman was uploading video of Deep Sidhu on Social media from US

दीप सिद्धू की गिरफ्तारी के बाद बड़ा खुलासा, अभिनेत्री वीडियो कर रही थी अपलोड, कई फिल्मों में कर चुकी काम

ajay kumar
संवाद न्यूज एजेंसी, जालंधर (पंजाब) Published by: ajay kumar
Updated Wed, 10 Feb 2021 12:56 AM IST
दीप सिद्धू की फाइल फोटो।
दीप सिद्धू की फाइल फोटो। - फोटो : @iamdeepsidhu
दीप सिद्धू को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। प्राथमिक जांच में पता चला है कि सिद्धू दिल्ली पुलिस को गच्चा दे रहा था। वह वीडियो तैयार कर अपनी महिला मित्र को अमेरिका भेजता था जो वो वहां से उसे सोशल मीडिया पर अपलोड करती थी।
दीप सिद्धू की फाइल फोटो।
दीप सिद्धू की फाइल फोटो। - फोटो : @iamdeepsidhu
दिल्ली पुलिस ने दीप सिद्धू को किया गिरफ्तार।
दिल्ली पुलिस ने दीप सिद्धू को किया गिरफ्तार। - फोटो : ANI
दीप सिद्धू को दिल्ली पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार।
दीप सिद्धू को दिल्ली पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार। - फोटो : ANI
दीप सिद्धू।
दीप सिद्धू। - फोटो : इंस्टाग्राम
दीप सिद्धू।
दीप सिद्धू। - फोटो : Agency
