हड़प्पा काल से वर्तमान तक की संस्कृति लकड़ी पर उतार दी, गजब है इस टीचर की कला 

{"_id":"5fffd9fb8ebc3e31e175901a","slug":"a-fine-art-teacher-of-chandigarh-has-depicted-the-change-of-city-on-wood","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0921\u093c\u092a\u094d\u092a\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0935\u0930\u094d\u0924\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u0938\u094d\u0915\u0943\u0924\u093f \u0932\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u0924\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u0940, \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0938 \u091f\u0940\u091a\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0932\u093e\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
चंडीगढ़ के ललित कला शिक्षक परवेश कुमार और उनकी कलाकृति।
परवेश कुमार
परवेश कुमार की बनाई कलाकृति।
कलाकृति बनाते परवेश कुमार।
परवेश कुमार की बनाई कलाकृति।
