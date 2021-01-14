शहर चुनें
A Fine art teacher of chandigarh has depicted the change of city on wood  

हड़प्पा काल से वर्तमान तक की संस्कृति लकड़ी पर उतार दी, गजब है इस टीचर की कला 

कविता बिश्नोई, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Thu, 14 Jan 2021 11:47 AM IST
चंडीगढ़ के ललित कला शिक्षक परवेश कुमार और उनकी कलाकृति।

चंडीगढ़ के ललित कला शिक्षक परवेश कुमार और उनकी कलाकृति। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चंडीगढ़ के ललित कला शिक्षक परवेश कुमार ने चंडीगढ़ के पांच हजार साल के इतिहास को शीशम की लकड़ी पर उतार दिया है। इसमें शहर के निर्माण और उससे पहले की संस्कृति की झलक देखी जा सकती है। परवेश ने अपने आर्ट वर्क में प्राचीन और आधुनिक संस्कृति दोनों को दिखाने की कोशिश की है, ताकि लोग शहर के पूरे इतिहास के बारे में जान सकें। 
 
city & states chandigarh fine arts teacher shisham wood art work harappan culture modern architector le corbusier

चंडीगढ़ के ललित कला शिक्षक परवेश कुमार और उनकी कलाकृति।
चंडीगढ़ के ललित कला शिक्षक परवेश कुमार और उनकी कलाकृति।
परवेश कुमार
परवेश कुमार
परवेश कुमार की बनाई कलाकृति।
परवेश कुमार की बनाई कलाकृति।
कलाकृति बनाते परवेश कुमार।
कलाकृति बनाते परवेश कुमार।
परवेश कुमार की बनाई कलाकृति।
परवेश कुमार की बनाई कलाकृति।
