शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   26th Mayor Raj Bala Malik Profile, Chandigarh Mayor Election

पति हाईकोर्ट में वरिष्ठ वकील और खुद एलएलबी पास, 'दबंग' मेयर राजबाला की 5 अनकही बातें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़, Updated Fri, 10 Jan 2020 01:36 PM IST
राजबाला मलिक
1 of 6
राजबाला मलिक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पति हाईकोर्ट में वरिष्ठ वकील हैं और खुद एलएलबी पास। जानिए चंडीगढ़ की 26वीं मेयर बनी 'दबंग' भाजपा नेता राजबाला मलिक के बारे में सब कुछ...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब WEEKEND पर भी होगी, सरकारी नौकरी की तैयारी ,अभी जुड़ें सफलता क्लास से, सिर्फ Rs. 2,999 में
Register Now!
विज्ञापन
mayor raj bala malik chandigarh mayor election mayor election chandigarh mayor bjp chandigarh bjp
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

साल का पहला चंद्रग्रहण आज, जानें- क्या है कहते हैं ज्योतिषाचार्य

10 जनवरी 2020

army bharti in indira maidan una himachal pradesh
Himachal Pradesh

सेना भर्ती : कड़ाके की ठंड में युवाओं ने बहाया खूब पसीना, 1818 ने लगाई दौड़

10 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
महिलाओं के लिए स्वच्छता क्यों आवश्यक है
Niine (Advertorial)

महिलाओं के लिए स्वच्छता क्यों आवश्यक है
मां के साथ मासूम श्रीयम की बेरहमी से हुई थी हत्या
Kanpur

जयपुर हत्याकांड: कमरे में बिखरे थे खिलौने रखी रह गई दूध की बोतल, नजारा देख पुलिस वाले भी रो पड़े

10 जनवरी 2020

श्री मुरारीलाल माहेश्वरी स्मृति राष्ट्रीय वाद-विवाद मंडलीय प्रतियोगिता
Lucknow

अमर उजाला की अनूठी पहल : उत्तर प्रदेश के प्रखर वक्ताओं से मिलिए...

10 जनवरी 2020

इस मकरसंक्रांति सूर्य मंदिर ,कोर्णांक में कराएं 108 बार आदित्य हृदय स्तोत्र का जाप, होगी मान सम्मान एवं यश में वृद्धि : 15-जनवरी-2020
Astrology Services

इस मकरसंक्रांति सूर्य मंदिर ,कोर्णांक में कराएं 108 बार आदित्य हृदय स्तोत्र का जाप, होगी मान सम्मान एवं यश में वृद्धि : 15-जनवरी-2020
मनोरोगी युवती की मौत के बाद आत्मशांति के पूजा कराते निरीक्षक उदयवीर मलिक
Agra

'एक निर्भया की दर्दभरी कहानी': पुलिसकर्मी ने दाहसंस्कार के बाद थाने में कराई आत्मशांति पूजा

10 जनवरी 2020

lunar eclipse
Gorakhpur

साल का पहला चंद्रग्रहण आज, गोरखपुर में क्या होगा असर, क्या कहते हैं ज्योतिषाचार्य ?

10 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

बुधना की टूटी चौकी
Varanasi

रविदास घाट पर प्रियंका की देखने को बेकाबू भीड़ तोड़ती रही बुधना की चौकी और वो बेचारी...

10 जनवरी 2020

शिशिर त्रिपाठी
Lucknow

वकील हत्याकांडः दूसरे दिन भी साफ नहीं हो सकी हत्या की वजह, पूछताछ के लिए कुछ संदिग्ध हिरासत में

10 जनवरी 2020

महिलाओं के लिए स्वच्छता क्यों आवश्यक है
Niine (Advertorial)

महिलाओं के लिए स्वच्छता क्यों आवश्यक है
विज्ञापन
मां के साथ चिता पर लेटा नन्हा श्रीयम
Kanpur

PHOTOS: चिता पर मां के सीने से चिपक कर जला जिगर का टुकड़ा तो हर आंख हुई नम, जयपुर में हुई थी हत्या

10 जनवरी 2020

पुलिस की गिरफ्त में हत्या के आरोपी
Agra

जेटीओ हत्याकांडः फेसबुक पर फोटो की तारीफ कर फंसाया था जाल में फिर बुना पति की हत्या का षड्यंत्र

10 जनवरी 2020

इस मकरसंक्रांति सूर्य मंदिर ,कोर्णांक में कराएं 108 बार आदित्य हृदय स्तोत्र का जाप, होगी मान सम्मान एवं यश में वृद्धि : 15-जनवरी-2020
Astrology Services

इस मकरसंक्रांति सूर्य मंदिर ,कोर्णांक में कराएं 108 बार आदित्य हृदय स्तोत्र का जाप, होगी मान सम्मान एवं यश में वृद्धि : 15-जनवरी-2020
गोरखपुर महोत्सव।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर महोत्सव: कमिश्नर ने बताया पूरा शेडयूल, क्या-क्या होगा, बॉलीवुड नाइट कब?

10 जनवरी 2020

गौरव चंदेल हत्याकांड
Delhi NCR

गौरव चंदेल हत्याकांडः रोती हुई मां बोली- ‘पहले पति, फिर दामाद और अब बेटा भी छोड़ गया’, 'बिजली बंद...

10 जनवरी 2020

gaurav chandel
Delhi NCR

गौरव चंदेल हत्याकांडः सांसद पर भड़कीं पत्नी, 'यहां आने से हुई पति की हत्या, पता नहीं क्यों मैंने...'

10 जनवरी 2020

Samiya naseem
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर की एक और मुस्लिम बेटी अमेरिका में चमकी, बनीं इमीग्रेशन की जज

10 जनवरी 2020

इंडिगो
Gorakhpur

कोलकाता से गोरखपुर पहुंची फ्लाइट अब प्रयागराज के लिए रवाना, शेडयूल देख लीजिए

10 जनवरी 2020

निर्भया केस
Delhi NCR

Nirbhaya Case: सात साल संघर्ष किया, निर्भया की मां बोलीं-बस ये है आखिरी ख्वाहिश

10 जनवरी 2020

तीनों हत्यारोपियों को ले जाती पुलिस
Agra

जेटीओ हत्याकांड: पति ने उपहार में दिया जो मोबाइल, उसी पर प्रेमी से रोमांस की बातें करती थी पत्नी

10 जनवरी 2020

शहीद गोविंद सिंह के माता-पिता
Agra

शहीद बेटे की मूर्ति लगवाने को चार साल से चक्कर काट रहे माता-पिता, पूर्व सैनिकों ने किया यह एलान

10 जनवरी 2020

एसिड हमले की पीड़िताएं
Agra

'छपाक' की कहानी को असल जिंदगी में जी रही ये 10 'मालती', इन्हें सलाम किए बिना नहीं रह सकेंगे

10 जनवरी 2020

विनय शर्मा(फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

Nirbhaya Case: दोषी विनय शर्मा ने उठाया ये बड़ा कदम, नहीं होगी फांसी!

10 जनवरी 2020

Snow becomes deadly in Shimla, one dead, 20 injured after slipping in snow
Shimla

सफेद आफत: शिमला में बर्फ पर फिसलने से एक की मौत, 20 लोग घायल

10 जनवरी 2020

अखिलेश से मिलने के लिए उमड़ा जनसैलाब
Kanpur

अखिलेश बोले सीएम खुद कह रहे ‘ठोको’, हम बदला लेंगे, क्यों कहा एनआरसी के कागज वे भी नहीं बनवा पाएंगे

10 जनवरी 2020

राजबाला मलिक
राजबाला मलिक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
राजबाला मलिक
राजबाला मलिक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
राजबाला मलिक
राजबाला मलिक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
राजबाला मलिक
राजबाला मलिक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
राजबाला मलिक
राजबाला मलिक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
राजबाला मलिक
राजबाला मलिक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप का दावा 'ओबामा ने ईरान को दिए थे 150 अरब डॉलर, अब वो उतना धनवान नहीं है'

गुरुवार को अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने कहा है कि ईरान अमेरिकी प्रतिबंधों से बुरी तरह से परेशान है और उसके पास परमाणु हथियार कभी नहीं होंगे। इस रिपोर्ट में देखिए ट्रंप ने ईरान को लेकर क्या दावे हैं।

10 जनवरी 2020

concept pic 3:10

चंद्र ग्रहण और उपछाया में क्या है फर्क?

10 जनवरी 2020

बॉलीवुड 3:01

JNU बवाल पर बोले अजय देवगन- हिंसा किसी भी समस्या का समाधान नहीं

10 जनवरी 2020

concept pic

अद्भुत है चित्र बनाने की ये अनोखी कला, वीडियो हुआ वायरल

10 जनवरी 2020

दीपिका 2:18

दीपिका पादुकोण के JNU जाने पर सियासी बवाल, बीजेपी नेता बोले- हीरोइन को डांस करना चाहिए, JNU जाना गलत

10 जनवरी 2020

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited