शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Chandigarh ›   115 anniversary of kalka shimla heritage rail track, connection to Mahatma Gandhi

115 साल का हुआ कालका-शिमला हेरीटेज ट्रैक, महात्मा गांधी से खास कनेक्शन, 10 अनकही बातें

सौरभ यादव, अमर उजाला, कालका(पंचकूला), Updated Sat, 10 Nov 2018 12:05 PM IST
टॉय ट्रेन
1 of 10
खूबसूरत वादियों के विहंगम नजारे दिखाते हुए लोगों को कालका से शिमला ले जाने वाला हेरीटेज ट्रैक 115 साल का हो गया। इसका महात्मा गांधी से खास कनेक्शन है, पढ़ें वो राज जिन्हें जानता नहीं कोई।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
kalka shimla heritage rail track heritage rail track mahatma gandhi kalka shimla track indian railways
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

ताहिरा कश्यप
Bollywood

...तो ब्रेस्ट कैंसर से ऐसे लड़ रही हैं आयुष्मान खुराना की पत्नी ताहिरा, बात करते हो गईं भावुक

10 नवंबर 2018

डांस परफॉर्मेंस
Chandigarh

9 तस्वीरों में देखें, कश्मीर से लेकर कन्याकुमारी तक पूरा भारत, खूबसूरत और विहंगम नजारे

10 नवंबर 2018

हरदीप सिंह
Chandigarh

पोस्टमार्टम: 'इतनी भयानक मौत नहीं देखी, टूट गई थी पैराजंपर हरदीप सिंह के शरीर की कई हड्डियां

10 नवंबर 2018

अपार्टमेंट में लगी आग
Lucknow

रोहतास अपार्टमेंट में लगी आग, धमाके से उड़ गए फ्लैट के दरवाजे और दीवारें, तिनका भी नहीं बचा सुरक्षित

10 नवंबर 2018

Arindam Pal Murder
Delhi NCR

टाटा स्टील के प्रबंधक की हत्या: सुरक्षाकर्मी ने कहा- ऐसा लगा जैसे दिवाली के पटाखे जल रहे हों

10 नवंबर 2018

anissia batra
Delhi NCR

एयर होस्टेस अनीसिया बत्रा मौत मामले में नया मोड़, पूर्व मिस इंडिया ने बताया चौंकाने वाला सच

10 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

kedarnath
Dehradun

केदारनाथ धाम यात्रा में इस वर्ष जुड़ा नया अध्याय, इतिहास में पहली बार हुआ ऐसा

10 नवंबर 2018

हरदीप सिंह
Chandigarh

11.5 हजार फुट की ऊंचाई से गिरने वाले जवान ने मां से कहे थे आखिरी शब्द...पढ़कर रोने लगेंगे

10 नवंबर 2018

World Heritage Kalka Shimla Rail track completed 115 years of its existence
Shimla

115 साल का हो गया विश्व धरोहर कालका-शिमला रेल मार्ग

10 नवंबर 2018

varanasi
Varanasi

वाराणसी पहुंचे अखिलेश यादव तो उम्मीद से ज्यादा उमड़ी भीड़, पुलिस-प्रशासन के छुटे पसीने

9 नवंबर 2018

Srinagar SSP Imtiaz Ismail says last location of Ehtesham Bilal tracked in Sopore
Jammu

लापता कश्मीरी छात्र एहतेशाम को लेकर चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, पिता बोले-'आडियो और फोटो उसका नहीं'

10 नवंबर 2018

terrorist attack
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: झज्जर कोटली में मारे गए आतंकियों को लेकर बड़ा खुलासा, मोबाइल ने खोले सारे राज

10 नवंबर 2018

virat kohli
Dehradun

आधी रात को गुपचुप अपने गुरु से मिलने पहुंचे विराट-अनुष्का, आशीर्वाद लेकर मनाई दिवाली

9 नवंबर 2018

शिवपाल यादव
Kanpur

अखिलेश यादव को अपने ही गढ़ में लगा बड़ा झटका, कई सपाइयों ने थामा शिवपाल का हाथ

10 नवंबर 2018

भोजपुरी गायक निरहुआ
Kanpur

जाने माने अभिनेता-गायक निरहुआ ने जब अखिलेश के साथ साझा की तस्वीर, कुछ ऐसा रहा प्रशंसकों का रिएक्शन

10 नवंबर 2018

teacher murder
Delhi NCR

बवाना में महिला टीचर हत्याकांड: कॉट्रेक्ट किलर का बड़ा खुलासा, पति को लेकर खोला ऐसा राज पुलिस हैरान

9 नवंबर 2018

हरमनप्रीत कौर
Chandigarh

T20 वर्ल्ड कपः मिलिए, टीम इंडिया की लेडी 'रन मशीन', 171 रन बनाकर कायम किए थे 8 रिकॉर्ड

10 नवंबर 2018

पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी/हवलदार देवेंद्र सिंह बिष्ट
Dehradun

केदारनाथ पहुंचे पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी के साथ चर्चाओं में आ गया ये शख्स, बहुत खास है इसके पीछे की वजह 

9 नवंबर 2018

varanasi
Varanasi

दिवाली की छुट्टी पर घर आए वायुसेना के जवान की हादसे में मौत, अंतिम यात्रा में रो पड़ा पूरा गांव

9 नवंबर 2018

तानिया भाटिया
Chandigarh

T20 वर्ल्ड कपः मिलिए, टीम इंडिया की 'लेडी धोनी', पलक झपकते ही बिखेर देती हैं गिल्लियां

9 नवंबर 2018

varanasi
Varanasi

वाराणसीः गोवर्धन पूजा में पहली बार उमड़ी इतनी भीड़, पोस्टर में कृष्ण अवतार में दिखे अखिलेश यादव

9 नवंबर 2018

ग्रामीणों से मिलते पीएम मोदी
Dehradun

भारत-चीन सीमा पर पीएम मोदी को देख छलक पड़ा ग्रामीणों का दर्द, दिवाली के तोहफे में मांग ली ये चीज

9 नवंबर 2018

टॉय ट्रेन
टॉय ट्रेन
टॉय ट्रेन
टॉय ट्रेन
टॉय ट्रेन
टॉय ट्रेन
टॉय ट्रेन
टॉय ट्रेन
टॉय ट्रेन
टॉय ट्रेन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.