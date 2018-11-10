बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5be67825bdec2269ae773d82","slug":"115-anniversary-of-kalka-shimla-heritage-rail-track-connection-to-mahatma-gandhi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"115 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u093e\u0932\u0915\u093e-\u0936\u093f\u092e\u0932\u093e \u0939\u0947\u0930\u0940\u091f\u0947\u091c \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0915, \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0924\u094d\u092e\u093e \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0928\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928, 10 \u0905\u0928\u0915\u0939\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
115 साल का हुआ कालका-शिमला हेरीटेज ट्रैक, महात्मा गांधी से खास कनेक्शन, 10 अनकही बातें
सौरभ यादव, अमर उजाला, कालका(पंचकूला), Updated Sat, 10 Nov 2018 12:05 PM IST
खूबसूरत वादियों के विहंगम नजारे दिखाते हुए लोगों को कालका से शिमला ले जाने वाला हेरीटेज ट्रैक 115 साल का हो गया। इसका महात्मा गांधी से खास कनेक्शन है, पढ़ें वो राज जिन्हें जानता नहीं कोई।
