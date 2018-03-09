बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जया बच्चन ने सपा के चिह्न पर राज्यसभा के लिए किया नामांकन, नहीं पहुंचे अखिलेश यादव
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Fri, 09 Mar 2018 01:40 PM IST
समाजवादी पार्टी की राज्यसभा प्रत्याशी जया बच्चन ने शुक्रवार दोपहर विधानभवन के सेंट्रल हॉल में पहुंचकर नामांकन दाखिल किया। इस दौरान अखिलेश यादव की गैरमौजूदगी लोगों को खटकती रही। वहीं, नामांकन भरने के बाद जया ने कहा कि राज्य सरकार के काम पर कोई टिप्पणी नहीं करनी चाहिए।
