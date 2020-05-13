शहर चुनें

प्रियंका ने पत्र लिखकर सीएम योगी को दिए सुझाव, कहा- ऐसे कर सकते हैं किसान, गरीब व मजदूर की मदद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Wed, 13 May 2020 01:52 PM IST
कांग्रेस महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा व मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।
कांग्रेस महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा व मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ। - फोटो : amar ujala
कांग्रेस महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा ने पत्र लिखकर यूपी के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ को गरीब, किसान व मजदूरों की मदद करने का सुझाव दिया है। उन्होंने पत्र की शुरुआत मुख्यमंत्री योगी के पिता को श्रद्घांजलि देते हुए की।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

