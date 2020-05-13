प्रियंका ने पत्र लिखकर सीएम योगी को दिए सुझाव, कहा- ऐसे कर सकते हैं किसान, गरीब व मजदूर की मदद

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress writes to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath giving 11 suggestions for bringing relief to people of the state in view of #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/8hVANNBw8H— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 13, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.