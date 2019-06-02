लखनऊः पुलिस ने जब्त की 50 लाख की अवैध शराब, एक गिरफ्तार

Kalanidhi Naithani, SSP Lucknow: Police seized illicit liquor worth over Rs 50 lakh from a truck, today. A man has been arrested in connection with the case, two men are absconding, the truck has been seized. Further proceedings underway. pic.twitter.com/cZ1Zbj8rMt— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 2, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने कहा है कि लोकसेवा आयोग में धांधलेबाजी पिछली सपा सरकार का पाप है। इस पाप के कचरे की सफाई करने के लिए हमारी सरकार का अभियान चल रहा है।
2 जून 2019