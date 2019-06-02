शहर चुनें

लखनऊः पुलिस ने जब्त की 50 लाख की अवैध शराब, एक गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Updated Sun, 02 Jun 2019 10:05 PM IST
लखनऊ पुलिस ने 50 लाख की अवैध शराब जब्त की
लखनऊ पुलिस ने 50 लाख की अवैध शराब जब्त की - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
लखनऊ पुलिस ने आज (रविवार) एक ट्रक से 50 लाख रुपये से अधिक की अवैध शराब जब्त की। एसएसपी लखनऊ कलानिधि नैथानी ने बताया कि मामले में एक व्यक्ति को गिरफ्तार किया गया है और दो की तलाश जारी है। पुलिस ने ट्रक को जब्त कर लिया है और आगे की कार्यवाही में जुट गई है। 
illicit liquor lucknow police
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

