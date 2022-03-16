यूपी : चुनावी शर्त हारने वाले समर्थक की अखिलेश यादव ने की मदद, साथ में दी ये सलाह 

In a bet over UP poll result, SP supporter Awadesh lost his bike to a BJP supporter, said, "After result, I handed over my bike...Akhilesh Yadav called me, can't forget the respect with which he treated me; also gave me a chain (ornament) & told me not to indulge in bets." (15.3) pic.twitter.com/ugkgwxCLdO— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 16, 2022
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.