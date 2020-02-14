शहर चुनें

पुलवामा हमले पर सीआरपीएफ ने कहा- जिन लोगों ने इस हमले को अंजाम दिया था उनका हिसाब किया जा चुका है

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, श्रीनगर Updated Fri, 14 Feb 2020 11:29 AM IST
जुल्फिकार हसन (जम्मू कश्मीर सीआरपीएफ स्पेशल जोन)
जुल्फिकार हसन (जम्मू कश्मीर सीआरपीएफ स्पेशल जोन) - फोटो : ANI
जुल्फिकार हसन (जम्मू कश्मीर सीआरपीएफ स्पेशल जोन) ने कहा कि पुलवामा आतंकी हमले का षडयंत्र रचने वालों को इस घटना के कुछ ही दिनों बाद मौत की नींद सुला दिया गया था।
वो कुछ लोग जिन्होंने उन षडयंत्रकारियों की मदद की उनको गिरफ्तार कर लिया। साथ ही जिन लोगों ने इस हमले को अंजाम दिया था उनका हिसाब किया जा चुका है।

पुलवामा हमले पर सीआरपीएफ ने कहा- जिन लोगों ने इस हमले को अंजाम दिया था उनका हिसाब किया जा चुका है।

उन्होंने कहा कि जांच राष्ट्रीय जांच एजेंसी द्वारा की जा रही है। यह सही दिशा में आगे बढ़ रहा है। जहां तक मुझे पता है, उन्होंने इस मामले में बहुत प्रगति की है। हमने शहीदों के परिवारों की देखभाल करने की पूरी कोशिश की है।
pulwama attack पुलवामा हमला soldiers death crpf
पुलवामा आतंकी हमला
Jammu

पुलवामा हमले का एक सालः बचे साथी जवानों को अपने हाथों से बदला न ले पाने का मलाल

दक्षिणी कश्मीर में पुलवामा जिले के लेथपोरा इलाके में सीआरपीएफ काफिले पर आत्मघाती हमले के जख्म अभी भी हरे हैं।

14 फरवरी 2020

मुख्य चुनाव अधिकारी
Jammu

जम्मू कश्मीरः पंचायत उपचुनाव की तारीख का हुआ एलान, आठ चरणों में होंगे संपन्न

13 फरवरी 2020

snowfall
Jammu

मौसम बदला, कश्मीर में बर्फबारी, आज भी कई इलाकों में बारिश के आसार 

12 फरवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः आतंकियों के चार मददगार गिरफ्तार, तीन हिजबुल और एक जैश के लिए कर रहा था काम

13 फरवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

बेटे का शव ले जा रहे मां-पिता समेत पांच की हादसे में मौत, जम्मू से जा रहे थे किश्तवाड़

12 फरवरी 2020

श्री वेंकटेश
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में बनेगा भव्य श्री वेंकटेश मंदिर, प्रशासन ने आवंटित की 100 एकड़ भूमि

13 फरवरी 2020

chargesheet
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः चार जैश आतंकियों के खिलाफ एनआईए ने दाखिल किया पूरक आरोपपत्र 

13 फरवरी 2020

education
Jammu

दो शिक्षकों के सहारे कार्थोली ध्यान सर स्कूल

14 फरवरी 2020

agitaion
Jammu

वार्डों में विकास न होने पर बिफरे पार्षद, बैठक का बायकॉट

14 फरवरी 2020

demo pic
Jammu

कल से फिर करवट बदलेगा मौसम, लेह और कारगिल में ठंड का प्रकोप

10 फरवरी 2020

