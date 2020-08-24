माता वैष्णो देवी की यात्रा पर जा रहे हैं तो ध्यान दें, कोरोना रिपोर्ट को लेकर जारी हुआ ये आदेश

All devotees coming from outside J&K for Vaishno Devi Yatra require valid #COVID19 negative test report not more than 48 hours older at the time of arrival. Without negative test report, they won't be allowed for the yatra: Ramesh Kumar, CEO, Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, J&K pic.twitter.com/xGmiGHtGGm— ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2020
