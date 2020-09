कोरोना महामारी के बीच भक्त फिर कर सकेंगे माता वैष्णो के दर्शन, पहले करनी होगी बुकिंग

From today, 1000 devotees from outside J&K and 4000 devotees from the UT to be allowed to visit. Devotees can offer 'Sharda Suman Vishesh Pooja' & 'Attka Aarti'; bookings for these can be done online & offline: Ramesh Kumar, CEO, Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Jammu & Kashmir pic.twitter.com/R3Sy3B4Rp8