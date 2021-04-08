बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   today one millitant got arrested from jammu airport by NIA

जम्मू एयरपोर्ट से आतंकी शाहिद नवीद गिरफ्तार, जम्मू कोर्ट में होगी पेशी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Published by: करिश्मा चिब Updated Thu, 08 Apr 2021 12:37 PM IST
आतंकी गिरफ्तार
राष्ट्रीय जांच एजेंसी (एनआईए) ने जम्मू एयरपोर्ट से आतंकी शाहिद नवीद को गिरफ्तार किया है। जानकारी के अनुसार वह पुंछ का निवासी है और जम्मू-कश्मीर गजनवी बल आतंकी संगठन का हिस्सा है। पकड़े गए आतंकी को जल्द ही जम्मू कोर्ट में पेश किया जाएगा।

गौरतलब है कि आतंकियों के खिलाफ जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस को लगातार बड़ी सफलता मिली है। एक बड़े ऑपरेशन में एसओजी ने आतंकवादी संगठन इस्लामिक स्टेट ऑफ़ जम्मू एंड कश्मीर (आईएसजेके) के आतंकी को भी पांच अप्रैल को गिरफ्तार किया गया था। उसके पास से एक पिस्तौल, आठ कारतूस और एक लाख 13 हजार रुपये की नगदी भी मिली थी। आतंकी की पहचान मलिक उमैद अब्दुल्ला निवासी यारीपोरा, कुलगाम के रूप में हुई थी।

 

 



city & states jammu nia millitant jammu airport terrorist
