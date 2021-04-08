जम्मू एयरपोर्ट से आतंकी शाहिद नवीद गिरफ्तार, जम्मू कोर्ट में होगी पेशी

राष्ट्रीय जांच एजेंसी (एनआईए) ने जम्मू एयरपोर्ट से आतंकी शाहिद नवीद को गिरफ्तार किया है। जानकारी के अनुसार वह पुंछ का निवासी है और जम्मू-कश्मीर गजनवी बल आतंकी संगठन का हिस्सा है। पकड़े गए आतंकी को जल्द ही जम्मू कोर्ट में पेश किया जाएगा।

National Investigation Agency (NIA) today arrested one, Shahid Naveed, a terrorist from Jammu. He is a resident of Poonch and belonged to Jammu Kashmir Gazanavi Force terrorist organization. He will be produced in Jammu court shortly.