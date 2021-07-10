बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   there is an increase in number of tourists in In Ladakh for easing of Covid-19 restrictions

लद्दाख: पर्यटकों की संख्या में होने लगा इजाफा, घूमने जा रहे हैं तो ये बात न भूलें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Published by: प्रशांत कुमार Updated Sat, 10 Jul 2021 11:37 AM IST

सार

कोरोना संक्रमण कम होने और पाबंदियों में छूट मिलने से लद्दाख में पर्यटकों की संख्या में इजाफा हो रहा है।
ladakh
ladakh - फोटो : ANI
विस्तार

कोविड-19 प्रतिबंधों में ढील होने पर पर्यटक घूमने लद्दाख पहुंच रहे हैं। महाराष्ट्र के नासिक से लेह पहुंची एक पर्यटक ने कहा कि मैं बहुत खुश हूं। मैं बाइक से लद्दाख जाना चाहता थी। मेरा सपना आज सच हो गया।
उन्होंने कहा कि यहां सड़कें अच्छी हैं। एयरपोर्ट पर हमें वैक्सीनेशन सर्टिफिकेट या नेगेटिव आरटी-पीसीआर रिपोर्ट देने को कहा गया है। जो लोग लद्दाख का दौरा कर रहे हैं, उन्हें कोविड मानदंडों का पालन करना चाहिए।


city & states jammu jammu and kashmir tourists ladakh covid-19
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

