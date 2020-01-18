शहर चुनें

Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Syed Altaf Bukhari, Former Jammu-kashmir Finance Minister and former PDP leader, article 370

अनुच्छेद 370 हटने के बाद से जम्मू-कश्मीर में कोई मारा नहीं गया: अल्ताफ बुखारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Sat, 18 Jan 2020 10:13 PM IST
पूर्व पीडीपी नेता अल्ताफ बुखारी
पूर्व पीडीपी नेता अल्ताफ बुखारी - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू-कश्मीर के पूर्व पीडीपी नेता अल्ताफ बुखारी ने शनिवार को कहा, अनुच्छेद 370 हटने के बाद से अब तक जम्मू कश्मीर में एक भी व्यक्ति नहीं मारा गया है। इसका श्रेय केंद्र सरकार और घाटी के लोगों को जाता है।
भाजपा पीडीपी गठबंधन वाली सरकार में जम्मू कश्मीर के वित्त मंत्री रहे बुखारी ने कहा, घाटी के शांत माहौल के लिए केंद्र सरकार और यहां की आवाम की जितनी प्रशंसा की जाए कम है। सरकार की कोशिशों और लोगों की सूझबूझ का नतीजा है कि घाटी में 5 अगस्त के बाद से हिंसा में किसी की जान नहीं गई। 

बुखारी ने साथ ही कांग्रेस सांसद गुलाम नबी आजाद पर निशाना साधा। आजाद को चुनौती दी कि उनके ऊपर लगाए आरोपों को सिद्ध करें नहीं तो राज्यसभा सांसद का पद तत्काल छोड़ दें। आजाद ने बुखारी पर सरकारी तंत्र का गलत इस्तेमाल करने का आरोप लगाया था।
syed altaf bukhari former j&k finance minister pdp leader article 370
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

सीजफायर उल्लंघन (फाइल)
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: पाकिस्तान ने पुंछ-राजोरी में दागे गोले, जवाबी कार्रवाई के बाद बंद, 45 मिनट तक गोलाबारी

पाकिस्तानी सेना ने शनिवार को एलओसी पर पुंछ तथा राजोरी जिले में सीजफायर का उल्लंघन करते हुए गोले दागे। पुंछ के मेंढर तथा राजोरी के नौशेरा सेक्टर में सेना की अग्रिम चौकियों के साथ ही रिहायशी इलाकों को निशाना बनाकर गोलाबारी की गई।

18 जनवरी 2020

शहीद जवान धर्मेंद्र सिंह
Jammu

लद्दाखः हिमस्खलन की चपेट में आने से जवान शहीद, उत्तर प्रदेश के घाटमपुर के निवासी थे धर्मेंद्र सिंह

18 जनवरी 2020

18 जनवरी 2020

भारतीय सेना
Jammu

गणतंत्र दिवस पर बड़े आतंकी हमले की साजिश नाकाम, जैश के पांच आतंकी गिरफ्तार

16 जनवरी 2020

16 जनवरी 2020

सुरक्षाबल
Jammu

कश्मीर: बडगाम में सुरक्षाबलों ने तीन आतंकी घेरे, परिवार की आड़ लेकर छिपे हैं दहशतगर्द

18 जनवरी 2020

18 जनवरी 2020

Omar, Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti (File)
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर विधानसभा के पूर्व उपाध्यक्ष समेत चार की नजरबंदी हटी, महबूबा-उमर-फारूख अभी भी कैद में

17 जनवरी 2020

17 जनवरी 2020

dsp davinder singh
Jammu

डीएसपी देविंदर को जिस मुठभेड़ के लिए मिला था अवॉर्ड... उसी पर उठे सवाल, एनआईए करेगी जांच

15 जनवरी 2020

15 जनवरी 2020

loc
Jammu

जम्मू कश्मीरः पाकिस्तान की नापाक हरकतें जारी, पुंछ के मेंढर सेक्टर में किया संघर्षविराम का उल्लंघन

18 जनवरी 2020

18 जनवरी 2020

भारतीय सेना (फाइल)
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: मारा गया हिजबुल कमांडर हारून हफज, सेना ने मुठभेड़ में किया ढेर

15 जनवरी 2020

15 जनवरी 2020

dsp davinder singh house
Jammu

डीएसपी के साथ पकड़े गए वकील के घर पर मिला आतंकियों का ठिकाना

17 जनवरी 2020

17 जनवरी 2020

फारूक अब्दुल्ला, उमर अब्दुल्ला, महबूबा मुफ्ती
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीरः नजरबंद पांच नेता किए गए रिहा, फारूक-उमर और महबूबा अभी भी नजरबंद

16 जनवरी 2020

16 जनवरी 2020

श्री माता वैष्णो देवी यूनिवर्सिटी
Jammu

श्री माता वैष्णो देवी विश्वविद्यालय पहुंचे 9 देशों के रोबोट, तीन दिन तक चलेगा आयोजन

18 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू संभाग के पांच जिलों में 2जी मोबाइल इंटरनेट बहाल, सात दिनों तक रहेगा प्रभावी

15 जनवरी 2020

सीआईएसएफ
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: आपसी रंजिश के चलते सीआईएसएफ जवान ने साथी समेत खुद को मारी गोली, मौत

14 जनवरी 2020

एलओसी
Jammu

आतंकियों को घुसपैठ कराने की पाकिस्तान की आधी रात वाली साजिश, सेना ने कुछ ऐसे सिखाया सबक

17 जनवरी 2020

जम्मू-श्रीनगर हाइवे
Jammu

जम्मू-श्रीनगर हाईवे तीसरे दिन भी बंद, 5000 वाहन फंसे, लोगों की मुश्किलें बढ़ीं

16 जनवरी 2020

भारतीय सेना
Jammu

अब जिंदा नहीं बचेगा चिनाब घाटी का सबसे पुराना आतंकी जहांगीर, जल्द ही होगा सफाया

17 जनवरी 2020

