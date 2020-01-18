अनुच्छेद 370 हटने के बाद से जम्मू-कश्मीर में कोई मारा नहीं गया: अल्ताफ बुखारी

Syed Altaf Bukhari, Former J&K Finance Minister and PDP leader: No one died after the abrogation of Article 370 in J&K, for this the credit goes to the government as well as to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. I want to congratulate both of them. pic.twitter.com/Kd88De2eF7— ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2020
पाकिस्तानी सेना ने शनिवार को एलओसी पर पुंछ तथा राजोरी जिले में सीजफायर का उल्लंघन करते हुए गोले दागे। पुंछ के मेंढर तथा राजोरी के नौशेरा सेक्टर में सेना की अग्रिम चौकियों के साथ ही रिहायशी इलाकों को निशाना बनाकर गोलाबारी की गई।
18 जनवरी 2020