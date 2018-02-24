शहर चुनें

जम्मू कश्मीरः आतंकियों की मौजूदगी के इनपुट के बाद, बांदीपोरा में चला कासो

न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,जम्मू Updated Sat, 24 Feb 2018 08:29 PM IST
SECURITY FORCES LAUNCHED CASO IN BANDIPORA HAJIN AREA
सुरक्षा बलों ने चलाया तलाशी अभियान - फोटो : AMAR UJALA
उत्तरी कश्मीर के बांदीपोरा जिले में सुरक्षाबलों ने दो जगह कासो चलाया। इन जगहों आतंकियों के छिपे होने की खबर थी। कासो के दौरान घरों की तलाशी ली गई।
सुरक्षाबलों को जिले के हाजिन इलाके में आतंकियों के छिपे होने की सूचना थी। 

इसके आधार पर सेना की 13 राष्ट्रीय राइफल्स (आरआर), पुलिस के स्पेशल ऑपरेशन ग्रुप (एसओजी) और सीआरपीएफ ने सुबह करीब पांच बजे हाजिन के शकूरुदीन मोहल्ला और बोन मोहल्ला की घेराबंदी की और तलाशी अभियान चलाया गया।

काफी देर तक इलाके में तलाशी अभियान जारी रहा, लेकिन आतंकियों का कोई सुराग हाथ न लगा। ऑपरेशन के दौरान स्थानीय लोगों ने खलल डालने की पूरी कोशिश की गयी, लेकिन सफल नहीं हुए। स्थानीय लोगों ने जवानों पर पथराव किया। 

जिले के घाट अश्टेंगू में भी आतंकियों की सूचना मिलने पर साझा तलाशी अभियान चलाया गया। एक अधिकारी ने बताया कि सूचना मिलते ही करीब दोपहर साढ़े तीन बजे सेना की 27 आरआर, सीआरपीएफ और पुलिस के एसओजी ने इलाके की घेराबंदी की। इलाके के सभी एंट्री और एग्जिट प्वाइंट सील कर दिए गए। देर रात तक इलाके में तलाशी अभियान जारी था।
jammu and kashmir caso security forces

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

