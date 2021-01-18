शहर चुनें
Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Sakhi one stop center opened in Srinagar, women will get all kinds of help

श्रीनगर में खुला सखी-वन-स्टॉप सेंटर, महिलाओं को मिलेगी हर तरह की मदद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Mon, 18 Jan 2021 02:28 PM IST
विज्ञापन
वन-स्टॉप सेंटर
वन-स्टॉप सेंटर - फोटो : ANI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
श्रीनगर जिला प्रशासन के प्रयास से महिला और बाल विकास मंत्रालय की ओर से श्रीनगर में महिलाओं को संकट में मदद करने के लिए सखी नाम के वन-स्टॉप सेंटर की स्थापना की गई है। बेमीना के हेड एडमिनिस्ट्रेटर बिस्मा ने कहा कि हम जमीनी स्तर पर काम करते हैं। जागरूकता कार्यक्रम आयोजित करते हैं। आंगनवाड़ी कार्यकर्ता हमारे केंद्रों के बारे में लोगों को सूचित करने के लिए घर-घर जाते हैं। महिलाएं किसी भी समय मदद के लिए हेल्पलाइन नंबर पर भी हमसे संपर्क कर सकती हैं।
विज्ञापन


आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states jammu sakhi one stop center srinagar ministry of women and child development

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

naseeruddin shah
Bollywood

लव जिहाद पर नसीरुद्दीन शाह ने जताई नाराजगी, कहा- शादी के बाद मां ने पूछा, क्या बदलोगे पत्नी का धर्म?

18 जनवरी 2021

ब्रिस्बेन में बारिश
Cricket News

IND vs AUS: बारिश की वजह से चौथे दिन का खेल जल्दी खत्म, भारत के सामने 328 रन का लक्ष्य

18 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
ब्रिस्बेन टेस्ट में पांच विकेट लेने के बाद सिराज को बुमराह ने गले से लगा लिया
Cricket News

मोहम्मद सिराज: पिता को खोया, नस्लीय गालियां सही और अब ऑस्ट्रेलिया को मारा 'पंजा'

18 जनवरी 2021

whatsapp ditch
Mobile Apps

82% भारतीय WhatsApp छोड़ने को तैयार, 91% ने कहा- नहीं करेंगे व्हाट्सएप पे का इस्तेमाल

18 जनवरी 2021

पाकिस्तान के सिंध में प्रदर्शन
World

पाकिस्तान : सिंध में पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी समेत कई नेताओं की तस्वीरों के साथ प्रदर्शन, अलग देश की मांग की

18 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
भारत बनाम ऑस्ट्रेलिया
Cricket News

मौजूदा टीम के चार बदकिस्मत खिलाड़ी, अच्छे प्रदर्शन के बावजूद होंगे टीम से बाहर

18 जनवरी 2021

भारत में कोरोना टीकाकरण
Health & Fitness

भारत में अब तक कितने लोगों पर दिखा वैक्सीन का साइड-इफेक्ट, क्या अस्पताल में भी भर्ती होना पड़ा? जानिए सबकुछ

18 जनवरी 2021

पटरी से उतरीं शहीद एक्सप्रेस की बोगियां
Lucknow

लखनऊ: चारबाग स्टेशन के पास पटरी से उतरी शहीद एक्सप्रेस की दो बोगियां, यात्रियों में हड़कंप

18 जनवरी 2021

तांडव
Bollywood

‘तांडव’ को लेकर लखनऊ में निर्देशक अली अब्बास जफर सहित पांच पर केस दर्ज, पढ़ें एफआईआर की पूरी कॉपी

18 जनवरी 2021

महमूद हसन
Dehradun

माली हालत अच्छी नहीं, फिर भी पीएम मोदी की मसाज कर चुके महमूद ने राम मंदिर के लिए खुशी-खुशी चंदे में दिए रुपये

18 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X