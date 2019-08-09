शहर चुनें

दो सड़क हादसों में चार लोग घायल

Jammu and Kashmir Bureauजम्मू और कश्मीर ब्यूरो Updated Fri, 09 Aug 2019 01:42 AM IST
सांबा। मानसर मोड़ के निकट वीरवार दोपहर को कार-बाइक की टक्कर में दो लोग घायल हो गए। उनकी पहचान कुरनंदन सिंह पुत्र देव नंदन निवासी मानसर मोड़, रंजीत सिंह निवासी मंडी कैली सांबा के रूप में हुई। दोनों को जिला अस्पताल लाया गया। जहां प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद जीएमसी जम्मू रेफर कर दिया।
एक अन्य हादसा बस अड्डे के पास हुआ, बाइक की टक्कर से दो लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। उनकी पहचान लखविंद्र सिंह निवासी पटियारी (बिश्नाह) और कैलाशो देवी निवासी कटली के रूप में हुई। उन्हें जिला अस्पताल लाया गया।
road accedent
