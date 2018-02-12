अपना शहर चुनें

सुंजवां हमला: खौफ और आतंक के बीच नन्हीं जिंदगी मुस्कुराई

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, जम्मू Updated Mon, 12 Feb 2018 09:44 AM IST
Rifleman wife shot in back during Sunjuwan attack delivered a healthy baby girl in jammu
शहजदा खान
खौफ और आतंक के बीच एक नई जिंदगी चेहरे पर मुस्कराहट लिए अपनी मां की गोद में खेलती नजर आई। उसे न ही किसी का खौफ है न ही डर। हालांकि, उसके दुनिया में आने से पहले उसकी मां को काफी परेशानी झेलनी पड़ी। सुंजवां सैन्य कैंप में फिदायीन हमले में घायल एक महिला ने सैन्य अस्पताल में बच्ची को जन्म दिया। 

सैन्य अस्पताल में मौजूद डाक्टरों ने घंटों अपने हुनर का दम दिखाया। मां और बच्ची दोनों की जान बचा ली। जच्चा-बच्चा दोनों ही अस्पताल के वार्ड में सुरक्षित हैं। सेना के पीआरओ कर्नल देवेंद्र आनंद ने बताया कि महिला को घटना स्थल से सुरक्षित बचाकर अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था। बच्ची के जन्म पर पूरे सैन्य यूनिट को गर्व है। 

शनिवार को फिदायीन हमले में घायल राइफलमैन नजीर अहमद की पत्नी शहजदा खान घायल हो गई थी। उसे इलाज के लिए सतवारी स्थित सैन्य कैंप में एयरलिफ्ट किया गया था। महिला को गोली लगी थी। इसके साथ ही वह प्रसव पीड़ा का दर्द भी झेल रही थी। ऑपरेशन के जरिये महिला ने स्वस्थ बच्ची को जन्म दिया। गोली और प्रसव पीड़ा से उठने वाले दर्द को उस बच्ची की किलकारी ने कम कर दिया। पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री उमर अब्दुल्ला ने ट्वीट कर मां और बच्ची के स्वास्थ्य की कामना की।


