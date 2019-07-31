राम माधव बोले, कश्मीर में सुरक्षाबलों की तैनाती पर लोगों को डरा रहे हैं स्थानीय नेता

Ram Madhav, BJP: Extra forces are deployed here during Amarnath Yatra, we also have to conduct block-level elections. But linking this to something else is only due to selfish motives. They are doing drama to protect themselves, now when action against corruption is being taken. https://t.co/Sfz6vzDX3e— ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2019
BJP National General Secy, R Madhav on Mehbooba Mufti: She's using such language to keep herself politically relevant. To protect their slipping political base fear is being created among people. We've to take forward work going on in J&K,Assembly polls have to be conducted.(1/2) pic.twitter.com/YZfUJpi560— ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2019
R Madhav,BJP: Kal Parliament mein jis tarah kuch logon ne absent hokar us kanoon(Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Bill,2019)ko samarthan diya hum dhanyawad dete hain. Isi tarah jo acha kaam Modi ji karte hain uska samarthan karo khul kar nahi kar sakte to absent raho pic.twitter.com/0LRquuR5Xi— ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
जम्मू-कश्मीर में होने वाले विधानसभा चुनाव को लेकर भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय जनरल सेक्रेटरी अरुण सिंह ने बताया कि पार्टी के अध्यक्ष अमित शाह ने अविनाश राय खन्ना को जम्मू-कश्मीर में होने वाले चुनाव का प्रभारी बनाया है।
31 जुलाई 2019