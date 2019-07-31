शहर चुनें

Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Ram Madhav, BJP kashmir Local political leaders creating environment of fear here for selfish motive

राम माधव बोले, कश्मीर में सुरक्षाबलों की तैनाती पर लोगों को डरा रहे हैं स्थानीय नेता

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Wed, 31 Jul 2019 05:16 PM IST
भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव राम माधव
भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव राम माधव - फोटो : फाइल, अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव राम माधव ने बुधवार को श्रीनगर में मीडिया से बातचीत करते हुए कहा कि स्थानीय राजनीतिक नेता अपने स्वार्थ उद्देश्यों के लिए जम्मू-कश्मीर में भय का वातावरण बना रहे हैं। केंद्र द्वारा उठाए जा रहे कदम यहां की स्थिति के अनुसार हैं। जम्मू-कश्मीर, विशेषकर कश्मीर से सुरक्षा बलों को तैनात या वापस लिया जाना एक सतत प्रक्रिया है।
राम माधव ने कहा कि अमरनाथ यात्रा के दौरान यहां अतिरिक्त बल तैनात किया जाता है, हमें ब्लॉक-स्तरीय चुनाव भी कराने होंगे। अतिरिक्त सुरक्षाबलों को किसी और चीज से जोड़ना केवल स्वार्थ उद्देश्यों का कारण इन नेताओं का हो गया है। अब जब भ्रष्टाचार के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जा रही है तो वह खुद को बचाने के लिए नाटक कर रहे हैं।

महबूबा पर साधा निशाना 
महबूबा मुफ्ती पर निशाना साधते हुए राम माधव ने कहा कि खुद को राजनीतिक रूप से प्रासंगिक बनाए रखने के लिए वह इस तरह की भाषा का इस्तेमाल कर रहीं हैं। उनके फिसलते राजनीतिक जनाधार को बचाने के लिए लोगों में डर पैदा किया जा रहा है। हमें जम्मू-कश्मीर में आगे बढ़ने के लिए काम करना है, विधानसभा चुनाव होने हैं।
 

पीडीपी सांसदों पर किया कटाक्ष 
उन्होंने कहा कि कल संसद में जिस तरह से कुछ लोग अनुपस्थित होकर ट्रिपल तलाक बिल को समर्थन दिए हम उनका धन्यवाद देते हैं। इसी तरह जो अच्छे काम मोदी जी करते हैं उसका समर्थन करो, खुल कर नहीं कर सकते तो अनुपस्थित रहकर करो।  
 
 
ram madhav ram madhav in kashmir bjp jammu kashmir mehbooba mufti
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

