Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Public transport including buses, mini buses, tempos etc suspended from today in Udhampur

जम्मू-कश्मीरः कोरोना के चलते उधमपुर में आज से बस और टेम्पो बंद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Wed, 18 Mar 2020 02:47 AM IST
जम्मू-कश्मीर के उधमपुर जिले में आज से सार्वजनिक परिवहन के तहत आने वाली बसें, मिनी बसें और टेम्पो बंद कर दिये गए हैं। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक उधमपुर के जिला अधिकारी पीयूष सिंगना ने बताया है कि यह प्रतिबंध आज से लागू हैं।  
