Home ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   police and Army bust hideout of terrorist in anantnag forest arms recovered in large quantities

जम्मू-कश्मीरः अनंतनाग के जंगल में आतंकी ठिकाने का भंडाफोड़, सुरक्षा बलों ने भारी मात्रा में बरामद किए हथियार

Vikas Kumar न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Published by: Vikas Kumar
Updated Sun, 21 Feb 2021 08:50 AM IST
सुरक्षा बलों ने बरामद किए हथियार
सुरक्षा बलों ने बरामद किए हथियार - फोटो : फाइल
ख़बर सुनें
श्रीनगर में कृष्णा ढाबा हमले के साजिशकर्ता की गिरफ्तारी के बाद पुलिस और सेना ने अनंतनाग के जंगल में आतंकी ठिकाने का भंडाफोड़ किया है। इस संयुक्त अभियान में सुरक्षा बलों को तीन एके-56 राइफल, दो चीनी पिस्तौल, दो चीनी ग्रेनेड, एक दूरबीन, छह एके मैगजीन और बाकी अन्य सामान बरामद हुआ है। 
