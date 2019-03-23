PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti: I will be contesting from Anantnag parliamentary constituency. #LokSabhaElections2019 #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/HXPgGHGe0D— ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2019
PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti: Party will not contest Jammu and Udhampur Lok Sabha seats in the larger interest of the state, so the secular votes don't get divided. We are yet to decide on Ladakh. https://t.co/eQGQbEz9wP— ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2019
केंद्र सरकार के जम्मू-कश्मीर लिब्रेशन फ्रंट (जेकेएलएफ) पर प्रतिबंध को अलगाववादी संगठन के मंच ज्वाइंट रजिस्टेंस लीडरशिप (जेआरएल) ने अलोकतांत्रिक करार देते हुए रविवार को घाटी में बंद का आह्वान किया है।
23 मार्च 2019