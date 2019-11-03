शहर चुनें

जम्मू-श्रीनगर हाईवे पर दर्दनाक हादसा, तीन की मौत, चार घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू/श्रीनगर Updated Sun, 03 Nov 2019 11:41 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
जम्मू श्रीनगर हाईवे पर समरौली के पास रविवार को एक दर्दनाक सड़क हादसा हुआ। इस हादसे में तीन लोगों की मौत हो गई जबिक चार  लोग घायल हो गए। घायलों को इलाज के लिए अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। वाहन में सवार सभी यात्री श्रीनगर से जम्मू आ रहे थे।
अपडेट जारी है...
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

