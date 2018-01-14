Any further division of this nation will cause only destruction. Our enemy is not across the border but among ourselves. Unless we fight this enemy, there is no solution: Farooq Abdullah in Jammu #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/ohIfKsTZpA— ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2018
टेस्ट मैच में भारतीय कैप्टन विराट कोहली के आउट होने से हताश होकर आत्मदाह करने वाले शख्स ने इलाज के दौरान दम तोड़ा।
9 जनवरी 2018
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.