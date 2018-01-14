Download App
सीमापार नहीं हमारे बीच में मौजूद है हमारा दुश्मनः डॉ. फारूक अब्दुल्ला

Sun, 14 Jan 2018 09:12 PM IST
Our enemy is not across the border among ourselves, farooq abdullah
जम्मू कश्मीर के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और नेशनल कांफ्रेंस के नेता फारूक अब्दुल्ला ने एक बार फिर से पाक प्रेम दिखाते हुए बयान दिया है। उन्होंने कहा कि हमारा दुश्मन सीमा उस पार नहीं है बल्कि हमारे अपनों के बीच में मौजूद है और जब तक हम इस दुश्मन से नहीं लड़ेंगे तब तक कोई समाधान नहीं हो सकता है।

डॉ. फारूक ने कहा कि इस देश का कोई और विभाजन होता है तो इस देश का विनाश का कारण होगा। फारूक ने कहा कि भारत और पाकिस्तान के राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा सलाहकारों ने बैंकॉक में मुलाकात की और अगर आतंकवाद है तो उन्हें इस बारे में जरूर बात करना चाहिए। 

