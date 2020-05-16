शहर चुनें


जम्मू-कश्मीरः कुलगाम में नाका पार्टी पर आतंकी हमला, एक पुलिसकर्मी शहीद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Sat, 16 May 2020 06:18 PM IST
कुलगाम में आतंकी हमला
कुलगाम में आतंकी हमला - फोटो : साकिब नबी
जम्मू-कश्मीर के कुलगाम जिले के फ्रिसल क्षेत्र में शनिवार को एक पुलिस नाका पार्टी पर आतंकवादियों ने हमला कर दिया। हमले में एक पुलिसकर्मी घायल हो गया है। घायल को उपचार के लिए अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया लेकिन वहां वह शहीद हो गए। 
पुलिस कर्मी की पहचान हेड कांस्टेबल मोहम्मद आमिन बजाद निवासी संगरवानी (पुलवामा) के तौर पर हुई है।
 
हमले की जिम्मेदारी फिलहाल किसी आतंकी संगठन ने नहीं ली है। सुरक्षा बलों ने पूरे इलाके को घेर लिया और तलाशी अभियान चलाया हुआ है। अधिक जानकारी की प्रतीक्षा। 
terrorist attack police naka party indian army

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

