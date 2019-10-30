शहर चुनें

Jammu and Kashmir

जब यूरोपीय संघ के सांसद आ सकते हैं कश्मीर तो भारतीय नेता क्यों नहीं: निकोलस फेस्ट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, श्रीनगर Updated Wed, 30 Oct 2019 11:58 AM IST
Nicolaus Fest, European Union MP
Nicolaus Fest, European Union MP - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू-कश्मीर के दौरे पर आए यूरोपीय संघ के सांसद निकोलस फेस्ट ने भारतीय संसद के विपक्ष के नेताओं को घाटी आने से रोके जाने को लेकर कड़ा विरोध जताया। उन्होंने कहा कि मुझे लगता है कि यदि आप यूरोपीय संघ के सांसदों को जाने देते हैं, तो आपको भारत के विपक्षी राजनेताओं को भी जाने देना चाहिए। यह असंतुलित व्यवहार है, भारत सरकार को किसी तरह से इसका समाधान करना चाहिए।
eu delegation to india eu parliament on kashmir european union mp nicolaus fest
