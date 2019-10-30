जब यूरोपीय संघ के सांसद आ सकते हैं कश्मीर तो भारतीय नेता क्यों नहीं: निकोलस फेस्ट

Nicolaus Fest, European Union MP, in Srinagar on his visit to Jammu & Kashmir: I think if you let in European Union parliamentarians, you should also let in opposition politicians from India. So there is some kind of disbalance, the government should somehow address it. pic.twitter.com/PJZ6Vjs8sv— ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2019
जम्मू-कश्मीर में पुलवामा के द्रबगाम इलाके में आतंकियों ने सीआरपीएफ पर हमला कर दिया। इस हमले में किसी के घायल होने कि अभी सूचना नहीं है। वहीं सेना ने भी जवाबी कार्रवाई करते हुए आतंकियों पर फायरिंग की।
29 अक्टूबर 2019