J&K: विधानसभा में ऑपरेशन ऑल-आउट को लेकर हंगामा, विपक्ष ने किया बहिष्कार

amarujala.com- Presented by: चंद्रा पाण्डेय Updated Mon, 15 Jan 2018 12:11 PM IST
neca members walkout from J&K assembly over Army's 'Operation All Out'
जम्मू कश्मीर विधान सभा में सोमवार को एक बार फिर से भारी हंगामा देखने को मिला। विपक्ष के नेताओं ने सदन का बहिष्कार करते हुए सदने के बाहर निकल गए। जानकारी के मुताबिक यह पूरा मामला भारतीय सेना प्रमुख के बयान को स्पष्ट करने के बाद शुरू हुआ।

बताया जा रहा है कि अली मोहम्मद सागर की अगुआई वाली नेकां विधायकों के समूह ने दक्षिण कश्मीर के बाद मध्य और उत्तरी कश्मीर के हिस्सों में "ऑपरेशन ऑल आउट" शुरू करने पर सरकार की आलोचना की। विपक्ष ने सरकार पर जोरदार हमला करते हुए कहा कि, इस सरकार के पास "दृष्टि, दिशा और कोई नीति नहीं है।

 बता दें कि सेना प्रमुख ने हाल ही में बयान दिया कि ऑपरेशन ऑल आउट साल 2018 में जारी रहेगा और अब हम दक्षिण कश्मीर के बाद उत्तरी कश्मीर में कार्रवाई को तेज करेंगे। 

एम वाई तारिगामी (विधायक कुलगाम) ने कहा, "यह एक गंभीर मुद्दा है और सरकार को स्पष्ट करना चाहिए कि कश्मीर के राजनीतिक-सैन्य समाधान का मतलब क्या सेना प्रमुख से है। नेकां विधायकों ने "क्रैकडाउन सरकार - हाय हाय जैसे नारे लगाए, ऑपरेशन ऑल-आउट सरकार - हाय हाय, नागपुर सरकार - हाय हाय। इसके बाद  नेकां विधायकों ने सदन की कार्यवाही को छोड़ कर बाहर निकल गए। 


