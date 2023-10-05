जम्मू-कश्मीर: अलगाववादी शब्बीर अहमद की पार्टी JKDFP पर केंद्र की कार्रवाई, पांच साल के लिए गैरकानूनी घोषित

गृह मंत्रालय ने गुरुवार को अलगाववादी शब्बीर अहमद शाह की जम्मू-कश्मीर डेमोक्रेटिक फ्रीडम पार्टी (जेकेडीएफपी) पर बड़ी कार्रवाई की है। मंत्रालय ने जेकेडीएफपी को पांच साल की के लिए गैरकानूनी घोषित कर दिया है।

Ministry of Home Affairs today declared the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) as an unlawful association for a period of five years. pic.twitter.com/MwKqIUKaOb