Pulwama Attack: भाजपा पर महबूबा का आरोप, कहा- अपने फायदे के लिए आपराधिक तत्वों करती है इस्तेमाल, कैसे हुआ हमला?

जम्मू-कश्मीर की पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री एवं पीडीपी अध्यक्ष महबूबा मुफ्ती ने भाजपा पर तीखा हमला बोला है। महबूबा मुफ्ती ने कहा कि भारतीय जनता पार्टी आपराधिक तत्वों को सहारा देती है और अपने निजी फायदे के लिए उनका इस्तेमाल करती है। उन्होंने पुलवामा हमले का जिक्र करते हुए ये आरोप लगाए।
#WATCH आजकल पुलवामा हमले पर सवाल उठते हैं। जिसमें देवेंद्र सिंह अभी बाहर है, उसे छोड़ दिया है। वो हमला कैसे हुआ? उसका फायदा किसने उठाया, भाजपा ने। कहीं न कहीं भाजपा आपराधिक तत्वों को सहारा देती है, उनको अपने फायदे के लिए इस्तेमाल करती है: PDP अध्यक्षा महबूबा मुफ्ती, श्रीनगर pic.twitter.com/zEhrzFN54P— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) July 4, 2022
First the Udaipur murderer & now an LeT militant caught in Rajouri both have active links to the BJP. The ruling party is using criminal lumpen elements be it cow vigilantes or terrorists to perpetuate their agenda of communal division & hatred. pic.twitter.com/XbziaiFn1o— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) July 4, 2022
