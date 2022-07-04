मेरा शहर

Pulwama Attack: भाजपा पर महबूबा का आरोप, कहा- अपने फायदे के लिए आपराधिक तत्वों करती है इस्तेमाल, कैसे हुआ हमला?

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, जम्मू Published by: kumar गुलशन कुमार Updated Mon, 04 Jul 2022 03:33 PM IST
सार

महबूबा मुफ्ती ने कहा कि भाजपा आपराधिक तत्वों का इस्तेमाल कर रही है। भाजपा अपराधियों का इस्तेमाल सांप्रदायिक तनाव और नफरत के लिए कर रही है।

महबूबा मुफ्ती।
महबूबा मुफ्ती। - फोटो : instagram
विस्तार

जम्मू-कश्मीर की पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री एवं पीडीपी अध्यक्ष महबूबा मुफ्ती ने भाजपा पर तीखा हमला बोला है। महबूबा मुफ्ती ने कहा कि भारतीय जनता पार्टी आपराधिक तत्वों को सहारा देती है और अपने निजी फायदे के लिए उनका इस्तेमाल करती है। उन्होंने पुलवामा हमले का जिक्र करते हुए ये आरोप लगाए।



महबूबा मुफ्ती ने कहा, 'पुलवामा हमले पर कई सवाल उठते हैं। अभी तक इस हमले की पीछे कौन-सी ताकतें थीं, इसका पर्दाफाश नहीं हो पाया है। इस मामले में पकड़ा गया पूर्व पुलिस अधिकारी देवेंद्र सिंह अब जेल से बाहर है, उसे छोड़ दिया गया है। यह हमला कैसे हुआ? इसका पता अब तक क्यों नहीं चल पाया। इस हमले का फायदा किसे हुआ, भाजपा को। कहीं न कहीं भाजपा आपराधिक तत्वों को सहारा देती है, उनको अपने फायदे के लिए इस्तेमाल करती है।'

 


वहीं, महबूबा मुफ्ती ने उदयपुर हत्याकांड के आरोपी और राजोरी ब्लास्ट का मास्टरमाइंड आतंकी तालिब हुसैन के भाजपा के साथ संबंध सामने आने पर भी कड़ा वार किया।
 
महबूबा मुफ्ती अपने सोशल मीडिया हैंडल पर आरोपियों की फोटो शेयर करते हुए लिखा, 'पहले उदयपुर मामले में के हत्यारे और अब राजोरी में पकड़ा गया लश्कर-ए-तैयबा का आतंकी, दोनों के भाजपा से सक्रिय संबंध हैं। सत्ताधारी पार्टी आपराधिक तत्वों का इस्तेमाल कर रही है। भाजपा चाहे गौरक्षक हों या आतंकी दोनों का इस्तेमाल सांप्रदायिक तनाव और नफरत के लिए कर रही है।' 
 
