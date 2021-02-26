भारत-पाकिस्तान संघर्ष विराम समझौते पर मेजर शाही बोले- घाटी के लोग चाहते हैं शांति, बंद हुई पत्थरबाजी

The overall situation in north Kashmir is peaceful & stable. There are no takers for stone pelting, bandhs etc. The common man is very much for peace & stability in the valley: Major General H S Sahi, GOC, Kilo Force (North Kashmir) pic.twitter.com/OWJmtJ0NHO— ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2021
In 2021, there has been only one case of a local youth picking up the guns, he surrendered within 5 days. Our engagement with youth and all sections of the society has ensured that recruitment is down in North Kashmir: Major General H S Sahi, GOC, Kilo Force (North Kashmir)— ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2021
It's a positive step to reduce levels of violence. We're hopeful both sides will take it forward in the right earnest. This is the way forward to ensure that we come closer to peace & stability in J&K: Major Gen HS Sahi, GOC, Kilo Force on ceasefire agreement b/w India & Pak— ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2021
