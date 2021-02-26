शहर चुनें

Jammu and Kashmir   Jammu   Major Gen HS Sahi said no stone pelting people of valley want peace on ceasefire agreement India and Pakistan

भारत-पाकिस्तान संघर्ष विराम समझौते पर मेजर शाही बोले- घाटी के लोग चाहते हैं शांति, बंद हुई पत्थरबाजी

सुशील कुमार Kumar अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, जम्मू Published by: सुशील कुमार कुमार
Updated Fri, 26 Feb 2021 11:32 PM IST
किलो फोर्स के जीओसी मेजर जनरल एचएस शाही
किलो फोर्स के जीओसी मेजर जनरल एचएस शाही - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
जम्मू-कश्मीर से अनुच्छेद 370 हटने के बाद वहां की स्थिति में काफी सुधार हुआ है। लोगों के बीच शांति का वातावरण स्थापित हुआ है। किलो फोर्स के जीओसी मेजर जनरल एचएस शाही ने कहा कि उत्तरी कश्मीर में स्थिति शांतिपूर्ण और स्थायी है। इन दिनों पत्थरबाजी की कोई घटना सामने नहीं आई है। उन्होंने कहा कि घाटी में लोग शांति और स्थिरता के लिए काम कर रहे हैं। 
मेजर शाही ने कहा कि 2021 में एक स्थानीय युवा द्वारा बंदूक उठाने की सिर्फ एक घटना सामने आई थी। उसने पांच दिनों के अंदर आत्मसमर्पण कर दिया था। उन्होंने कहा कि युवाओं और समाज के सभी वर्गों के साथ हमारा लगाव यह सुनिश्चित करता है कि जम्मू-कश्मीर में भर्ती हो। 



भारत-पाकिस्तान संघर्ष विराम समझौते पर मेजर एचएस शाही ने कहा कि हिंसा के स्तर को कम करने के लिए यह सकारात्मक कदम है। उन्होंने उम्मीद जताते हुए कहा कि दोनों पक्ष इसे सही तरीके से आगे बढ़ाएंगे। हम जम्मू-कश्मीर में शांति और स्थिरता के बेहद करीब आए। जो सुनिश्चित करता है कि यहां के आवामों के बीच शांति का वातावरण है। 

city & states jammu stone pelting valley pakistan

