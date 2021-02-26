भारत-पाकिस्तान संघर्ष विराम समझौते पर मेजर शाही बोले- घाटी के लोग चाहते हैं शांति, बंद हुई पत्थरबाजी

{"_id":"603937b647229c1dd15acdab","slug":"major-gen-hs-sahi-said-no-stone-pelting-people-of-valley-want-peace-on-ceasefire-agreement-india-and-pakistan","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924-\u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0902\u0918\u0930\u094d\u0937 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0938\u092e\u091d\u094c\u0924\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u091c\u0930 \u0936\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u0918\u093e\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u0902\u0924\u093f, \u092c\u0902\u0926 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0925\u0930\u092c\u093e\u091c\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

जम्मू-कश्मीर से अनुच्छेद 370 हटने के बाद वहां की स्थिति में काफी सुधार हुआ है। लोगों के बीच शांति का वातावरण स्थापित हुआ है। किलो फोर्स के जीओसी मेजर जनरल एचएस शाही ने कहा कि उत्तरी कश्मीर में स्थिति शांतिपूर्ण और स्थायी है। इन दिनों पत्थरबाजी की कोई घटना सामने नहीं आई है। उन्होंने कहा कि घाटी में लोग शांति और स्थिरता के लिए काम कर रहे हैं।







मेजर शाही ने कहा कि 2021 में एक स्थानीय युवा द्वारा बंदूक उठाने की सिर्फ एक घटना सामने आई थी। उसने पांच दिनों के अंदर आत्मसमर्पण कर दिया था। उन्होंने कहा कि युवाओं और समाज के सभी वर्गों के साथ हमारा लगाव यह सुनिश्चित करता है कि जम्मू-कश्मीर में भर्ती हो।







भारत-पाकिस्तान संघर्ष विराम समझौते पर मेजर एचएस शाही ने कहा कि हिंसा के स्तर को कम करने के लिए यह सकारात्मक कदम है। उन्होंने उम्मीद जताते हुए कहा कि दोनों पक्ष इसे सही तरीके से आगे बढ़ाएंगे। हम जम्मू-कश्मीर में शांति और स्थिरता के बेहद करीब आए। जो सुनिश्चित करता है कि यहां के आवामों के बीच शांति का वातावरण है।





The overall situation in north Kashmir is peaceful & stable. There are no takers for stone pelting, bandhs etc. The common man is very much for peace & stability in the valley: Major General H S Sahi, GOC, Kilo Force (North Kashmir) pic.twitter.com/OWJmtJ0NHO — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2021

In 2021, there has been only one case of a local youth picking up the guns, he surrendered within 5 days. Our engagement with youth and all sections of the society has ensured that recruitment is down in North Kashmir: Major General H S Sahi, GOC, Kilo Force (North Kashmir) — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2021

It's a positive step to reduce levels of violence. We're hopeful both sides will take it forward in the right earnest. This is the way forward to ensure that we come closer to peace & stability in J&K: Major Gen HS Sahi, GOC, Kilo Force on ceasefire agreement b/w India & Pak — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2021

