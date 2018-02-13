अपना शहर चुनें

सुंजवां हमलाः होश में आते ही मेजर ने पूछा, आतंकियों का क्या हुआ, हौसला देख हर कोई रह गया दंग

न्यूज डेस्क,अमर उजाला,जम्मू Updated Tue, 13 Feb 2018 07:58 PM IST
Major Abhijeet who was injured in Sunjuwan Attack recovering in the Army Hospital at Udhampur
injured major abhijeet - फोटो : ANI
सुंजवां हमले में आतंकियों से मोर्चा लेते वक्त घायल हुए भारतीय सेना के जाबांज अफसर मेजर अभिजीत को होश आ गया है। मेजर अभिजीत ने होश में आते ही पहला सवाल पूछा-आतंकियों का क्या हुआ। बता दें कि गोली लगने के वो गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए थे।

जिस कारण से उनकी सर्जरी की गई थी जिसके बाद वो तीन दिनों से होश में नहीं थे। आतंकियों से मुठभेड़ के दौरान घायल होने के बाद उधमपुर में सेना के अस्पताल में उनका इलाज चल रहा था। डॉक्टरों के मुताबिक मेजर इतनी बुरी तरह से घायल थे कि सर्जरी करके हमें उनकी जान बचानी पड़ी।

जिसके बाद वो तीन दिनों से लगातार बेहोशी की हालत में थे। लेकिन आज सुबह भारत माँ के वीर सपूत ने आतंकियों द्वारा दिए गए घाव को मात देकर आंखें खोली और उनके खात्मे की खबर सुन कर मेजर के चेहरे पर जोश और ऑपरेशन की कामयाबी की खुशी देखने लायक थी।

न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई से बातचीत करते वक्त उन्होंने बताया कि वो अब पहले से बेहतर महसूस कर रहे हैं। डॉक्टरों से बात कर रहे हैं। खुद से चल फिर रहे हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि घायल होने के बाद से उन्हें बाहर की कोई जानकारी नहीं थी।

उधमपुर कमांड हास्पिटल के कमांडेंट मेजर जनरल नदीप नैथानी ने बताया कि मेजर अभिजीत के स्वास्थ्य में तेजी के साथ सुधार हो रहा है। उनके आत्मविश्वास को देखकर तय है कि बहुत जल्द ही वो फिर वापसी के लिए तैयार हो जाएंगे। 
 

sunjuwan attack sunjwan jammu army camp attack

