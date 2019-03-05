Jammu and Kashmir: Commander-in-Chief, Northern Command Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, accompanied by the Chinar Corps Commander, Lt Gen KJS Dhillon visited forward areas & reviewed security situation along the LoC earlier today. His visit covered frontier districts of Kupwara & Baramulla. pic.twitter.com/E3TFIZc26V— ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2019
बीता एक महीना कश्मीर में सुरक्षाबलों के लिए भारी साबित हुआ है। आतंकियों की तुलना में सुरक्षाबलों की जान अधिक गई है। आतंकी अब पुलिस के आतंक निरोधक दस्ते को निशाना बना रहे हैं। एटीएस के दस्ते की कमान संभालने वाले आतंकियों के निशाने पर हैं।
5 मार्च 2019