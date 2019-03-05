शहर चुनें

दुश्मनों की हर हरकत पर रखें पैनी निगाह, उत्तरी कमान प्रमुख ने कश्मीर में सुरक्षा हालात की जानकारी ली

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Tue, 05 Mar 2019 09:13 PM IST
उत्तरी कमान प्रमुख लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल रणबीर सिंह
उत्तरी कमान प्रमुख लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल रणबीर सिंह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तरी कमान प्रमुख लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल रणबीर सिंह ने चिनार कोर कमांडर लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल केजेएस ढिल्लन के साथ मंगलवार को कश्मीर घाटी का दौरा किया। भारत-पाकिस्तान के बीच उपजे तनाव के बीच उन्होंने सीमांत जिले कुपवाड़ा और बारामुला जिलों का दौरा कर नियंत्रण रेखा पर सुरक्षा व्यवस्था की स्थिति की समीक्षा की। उन्होंने दुश्मनों की हर हरकत पर पैनी निगाह रखने की हिदायत दी।
सेना कमांडर को काउंटर इंफिल्ट्रेशन ग्रिड और इसे रोकने के लिए की गई तैयारियों के संबंध में जानकारी दी गई। उन्होंने इसके लिए किए गए इंतजामों पर संतोष जताया। सैनिकों का हौसला बढ़ाते हुए उन्होंने नियंत्रण रेखा के पास ड्यूटी के दौरान उन्होंने और अधिक सतर्क रहने को कहा। 

साथ ही दुश्मनों की हर हरकत पर बारीक निगाहें रखने और किसी भी अप्रिय स्थिति का मुंहतोड़ जवाब देने को कहा। ज्ञात हो कि सेना प्रमुख जनरल बिपिन रावत ने भी दो दिनों तक एलओसी व आईबी का दौरा कर सुरक्षा व्यवस्था की समीक्षा की थी। 

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

jammu-kashmir: militants targeting special operation group, officers are getting attacked
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस का आतंक विरोधी दल आतंकियों के निशाने पर, लगातार हो रहे हमले

बीता एक महीना कश्मीर में सुरक्षाबलों के लिए भारी साबित हुआ है। आतंकियों की तुलना में सुरक्षाबलों की जान अधिक गई है। आतंकी अब पुलिस के आतंक निरोधक दस्ते को निशाना बना रहे हैं। एटीएस के दस्ते की कमान संभालने वाले आतंकियों के निशाने पर हैं।  

5 मार्च 2019

सुरक्षाबलों द्वारा मकान में लगाई आग
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: त्राल में हिजबुल के दो आतंकी ढेर, 12 घंटे चली मुठभेड़, दोनों आतंकी थे स्थानीय

5 मार्च 2019

चुनाव आयोग की टीम पहुंची जम्मू
Jammu

चुनाव आयोग की टीम पहुंची जम्मू, राजनीतिक दलों ने की लोकसभा, विधानभा चुनाव साथ-साथ कराने की वकालत

5 मार्च 2019

कश्मीर इकोनामिक एलायंस
Jammu

अनुच्छेद 370 और 35ए को लेकर आज कश्मीर घाटी बंद, अलगाववादी संगठन ने किया समर्थन

5 मार्च 2019

पाकिस्तान अधिकृत कश्मीर में कार्रवाई
India News

पाक को पुलवामा का जवाब: सुबह 3.30 बजे थर्राया पीओके, 50 किमी अंदर घुस दागे 1000 किलो बम

26 फरवरी 2019

encounter between militants and security forces in tral reshi mohalla jammu kashmir
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: त्राल में आतंकियों और सुरक्षाबलों के बीच मुठभेड़ जारी, तीन आतंकी घिरे

4 मार्च 2019

फाइल फोटो
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: फिर ना'पाक' हरकत, पाकिस्तान ने अखनूर के बाद पुंछ में भी की गोलीबारी

4 मार्च 2019

militants attacked on indian army camp in shopian nagbal imamsahib jammu kashmir
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: शोपियां में आतंकियों ने सेना के कैंप पर किया हमला, जवाबी कार्रवाई जारी

2 मार्च 2019

Army Commander reviews security situation in Siachen
Jammu

सैन्य कमांडर ने सियाचिन में सुरक्षा स्थिति का जायजा लिया

5 मार्च 2019

जम्मू रोपवे प्रोजेक्ट
Jammu

जांच के फेर में फंसा जम्मू रोपवे, पिछले महीने रेस्क्यू ट्रॉली हादसे में दो मैकेनिकों की हो गई थी मौत

5 मार्च 2019

jammu news
Jammu

'जमात-ए-इस्लामी' से जुड़ी सम्पत्तियां सील, विरोध में सड़क पर उतरीं महबूबा मुफ्ती

2 मार्च 2019

Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में पीडीपी-नेकां गठबंधन में लड़ सकती हैं विधानसभा चुनाव

4 मार्च 2019

डेमो
Jammu

केंद्र सरकार का बड़ा फैसला, जम्मू-कश्मीर के जमात-ए-इस्लामी संगठन पर लगाया प्रतिबंध

28 फरवरी 2019

कड़ी सुरक्षा के बीच श्रीनगर पहुंची चुनाव आयोग की टीम
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में लोकसभा के साथ विधानसभा चुनाव चाहते हैं सियासी दल

5 मार्च 2019

jamaat-e-islami seventy bank account sealed in jammu kashmir
Jammu

जमात-ए-इस्लामी के आर्थिक स्रोत बंद करने में जुटी सरकार, अब तक 70 से अधिक बैंक एकाउंट सील

4 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: मुठभेड़ में जैश के 2 आतंकी ढेर, पाक ने कई जगह तोड़ा सीजफायर

27 फरवरी 2019

