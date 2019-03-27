शहर चुनें

Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›

एयर स्ट्राइक पर फारूक ने उठाए सवाल, कहा-जहाजों को हवा में उड़ाने के बाद पाक पर हमले का ढिंढोरा पीटा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, श्रीनगर Updated Wed, 27 Mar 2019 11:49 PM IST
फारूक अब्दुल्ला
फारूक अब्दुल्ला - फोटो : एएनआई
नेकां अध्यक्ष डॉ. फारूक अब्दुल्ला ने कहा कि अब आपको एक अच्छा उम्मीदवार अगले चुनावों के लिए तैयार रखने की जरूरत है। क्योंकि यह उनका आखिरी चुनाव होगा। उन्होंने एक बार फिर भारत की तरफ से बालाकोट में की एयर स्ट्राइक पर सवाल उठाए। 
वह बुधवार को मध्य कश्मीर के बडगाम जिले में एक जनसभा को संबोधित कर रहे थे। डॉ. फारूक अब्दुल्ला ने कहा कि मैं आप लोगों से एक बात कहना चाहता हूं कि इसके बाद मैं चुनाव नहीं लड़ूंगा, यह मेरा आखिरी चुनाव है। उन्होंने कहा कि आप लोगों को अगले चुनाव के लिए एक अच्छा उम्मीदवार तैयार रखना चाहिए। एक ऐसे उम्मीदवार को तैयार करने की जरूरत है जो खुदा के अलावा किसी से न डरे और आप लोगों की आवाज बने। 

डॉ. फारूक ने बालाकोट एयर स्ट्राइक पर सवाल उठाते हुए कहा कि 3 मिनट तक जहाजों को हवा में उड़ाने के बाद ढिंढोरा पीटा गया कि हमने पाकिस्तान पर हमला किया। उन्होंने कहा कि किसी ने 300 के मारे जाने का दावा दिया, किसी ने 500 तो किसी ने 700। लेकिन हकीकत में वहां मुर्गी तक नहीं मरी, खुदा की करनी ऐसी कि वहां पेड़ ही गिरे। 

डॉ. फारूक ने कहा कि अगर इसको लेकर हम उनसे सवाल करते हैं कि आपका जहाज भी उन्होंने गिराया, खुदा की मेहरबानी से पायलट वापस आ गया और आपने आखिर हासिल क्या किया, तो वह यह कहते हैं कि जो लोग इस एयर स्ट्राइक को लेकर सवाल करते हैं वो मुल्क के दुश्मन हैं और पाकिस्तानी हैं। 

नरेंद्र मोदी की ओर इशारा करते हुए फारूक ने कहा,केवल तुम ही हिंदुस्तानी हो और बाकी लोग जो कुछ सवाल करते हैं हिंदुस्तान के दुश्मन हैं। जब प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी नौकरियां देने, किसानों का कर्जा माफ कराने आदि मामलों में फेल हुए तो सभी मेंबर कहते थे कि मोदी पाकिस्तान के साथ कुछ करना चाहते हैं ताकि यह दिखा सकें कि मैं कोई हूं। 

उन्होंने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की ओर इशारा करते हुए कहा, अरे अगर तुम लाहौर पर बम गिराते तो मैं मानता कि तुम वाकई में कुछ हो। हम भी देखते जब वो (पाकिस्तान) भी बम गिराते। हम देखते कि वो कितने पानी में हैं। यह मखौल नहीं है। हमारे पास भी एटम बम है और उनके पास भी है। उससे 2-4 नहीं मरेंगे बल्कि लाखों लोगों की जानें जाएंगी। 

उन्होंने कहा कि दिल्ली में हुकूमत लाने के लिए एक तमाशा किया। जो कट्टर हिंदू हैं वो खुश हो गए। यह देश केवल हिंदुओं का नहीं है बल्कि इस मुल्क में जितने भी धर्म के लोग रहते हैं यह देश उन सबका है। नोटबंदी को लेकर डॉ. फारूक ने कहा कि जब नोटबंदी हुई तो मोदी जी ने कहा था कि भ्रष्टाचार मुक्त और काला धन मुक्त भारत बनाएंगे, लेकिन जिनके पास काला धन था उन्होंने सफ़ेद किया। आज तक रिजर्व बैंक यह नहीं बता पाया कि कितना काला धन वापस ला सके हैं। 

इस अवसर पर पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री उमर अब्दुल्ला के अलावा पार्टी के अली मोहम्मद सागर, अब्दुल रहीम राथर, नासिर असलम वानी, कई युवा नेता और काफी संख्या में कार्यकर्ता मौजूद रहे। 

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

दुनिया की चौथी अंतरिक्ष महाशक्ति बना भारत, जानिए इसके मायने

27 मार्च 2019

pulwama terror attack
India News

तस्वीरें: 5 साल में देश में 12वां बड़ा आतंकी हमला, इनमें 136 जवान शहीद हुए

27 मार्च 2019

Bollywood

परदे पर हमेशा गुड लुक दिखने वाले ये बॉलीवुड के 5 स्टार, असल जिंदगी में दिखते हैं ऐसे

27 मार्च 2019

Bollywood 50 Year plus Actor
dangal
Akshay Kumar
Shah rukh Khan
Bollywood

परदे पर हमेशा गुड लुक दिखने वाले ये बॉलीवुड के 5 स्टार, असल जिंदगी में दिखते हैं ऐसे

27 मार्च 2019

Bollywood

जब 18 साल की प्रियंका से शाहरुख ने पूछा था सवाल-मुझे शादी करोगी तो मिला था ऐसा जवाब

27 मार्च 2019

Priyanka Chopra, Shah rukh Khan
Shah rukh Khan and priyanka chopra
Shah Rukh Khan
Priyanka Chopra
Bollywood

जब 18 साल की प्रियंका से शाहरुख ने पूछा था सवाल-मुझे शादी करोगी तो मिला था ऐसा जवाब

27 मार्च 2019

Bollywood

आखिर क्यों अरबाज को तलाक देने पर मजबूर हुईं मलाइका, इंटरव्यू में खोला था एक रात पहले का राज

27 मार्च 2019

मलाइका अरोड़ा
मलाइका अरोड़ा
मलाइका अरोड़ा
मलाइका अरोड़ा खान अरबाज खान
Bollywood

आखिर क्यों अरबाज को तलाक देने पर मजबूर हुईं मलाइका, इंटरव्यू में खोला था एक रात पहले का राज

27 मार्च 2019

Trump and Kim to meet in Singapore today, Eyes of the whole world
Rest of World

सिंगापुर में ट्रंप से मुलाकात के बाद किम का बड़ा एलान- परमाणु हथियारों को जल्द करेंगे नष्ट

27 मार्च 2019

farooq abdullah election lok sabha election 2019 india election 2019 election schedule 2019 airstrike
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

भाजपा ने इन आठ महिलाओं को बनाया है उम्मीदवार
Lucknow

भाजपा ने यूपी में आठ महिलाओं को बनाया प्रत्याशी, 13 सांसदों का कटा टिकट

27 मार्च 2019

किम जोंग उन
World

फोटोग्राफर के कैमरे से भीड़ में छिप गई तानाशाह किम जोंग की गर्दन, नौकरी से निकाला

27 मार्च 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

मलेरिया के कारण हुई मौत ‘दुर्घटना’ नहीं : सुप्रीम कोर्ट

27 मार्च 2019

एंटोनियो गुटेरस
America

सोशल मीडिया से ‘जंगल में आग की तरह फैल’ रही नफरत : संयुक्त राष्ट्र

27 मार्च 2019

राजनीतिक दल (लोगो)
India News

पारदर्शिता का दावा करने वाले राजनीतिक दलों ने अपनी वेबसाइट पर छिपा लिया चंदा...

27 मार्च 2019

PNB Logo
India News

रिजर्व बैंक ने पीएनबी पर लगाया 2 करोड़ रुपए का जुर्माना

27 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

चेन्नई के पास दम घुटने से एक ही परिवार के तीन समेत कुल छह लोगों की मौत

26 मार्च 2019

स्कार्टलैंड यार्ड होटल
World

भारतीय ने फाइव स्टार होटल में बदला 1829 का स्कॉर्टलैंड यार्ड बिल्डिंग, खर्च किए 685 करोड़ रुपये

26 मार्च 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

मोदी-शाह-योगी करेंगे 125-125 रैलियों को संबोधित, तिकड़ी संभालेगी प्रचार का मोर्चा

26 मार्च 2019

एम्स में लगी आग
Delhi NCR

एम्स ट्रामा सेंटर एक महीने तक रह सकता है बाधित, नए मरीजों को नहीं किया जा रहा भर्ती

26 मार्च 2019

जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस ने आतंकियों के जारी किए पोस्टर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: आतंकियों की खबर देने, पकड़ने पर ईनाम और सरकारी नौकरी की घोषणा

लोकसभा चुनाव के चलते जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस हाई अलर्ट पर है। ऐसे में कोई आतंकी घटना न हो इसके लिए पुलिस ने आतंकियों  के पोस्टर जारी किए हैं। इसके साथ ही बताने वाले को ईनाम और सरकारी नौकरी देने की घोषणा की है।

27 मार्च 2019

विंग कमांडर अभिनन्दन
Jammu

पाकिस्तान को सबक सिखाने वाले विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन छुट्टी मिलते ही पहुंचे श्रीनगर

26 मार्च 2019

गुलाम अहमद मीर
Jammu

कांग्रेस प्रदेशाध्यक्ष मीर बोले, भाजपा और उसके सहयोगी जम्मू-कश्मीर में एक भी लोकसभा सीट नहीं जीतेंगे

28 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर: आतंकियों ने शोपियां में 24 साल के युवक की गोली मारकर की हत्या

27 मार्च 2019

संवेदनशील मतदान केंद्रों पर होंगे सुरक्षा के कड़े प्रबंध
Jammu

संवेदनशील मतदान केंद्रों पर होंगे सुरक्षा के कड़े प्रबंध

28 मार्च 2019

पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी
Jammu

पीएम मोदी ने 2014 लोकसभा चुनाव में बदल दी थी जम्मू-कश्मीर की सियासी दिशा, आज दोहराएंगे इतिहास

28 मार्च 2019

रसिख सलाम
Jammu

पत्थर नहीं गेंद उठाना चाहते हैं कश्मीर के युवा, रसिक सलाम बने कश्मीर घाटी के युवाओं के रोल मॉडल

28 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर के सोपोर में पुलिस ने 15 पत्थरबाजों को किया गिरफ्तार

26 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: आतंकवाद प्रभावित दक्षिणी कश्मीर में गूंजे 'भारत माता की जय' के नारे

27 मार्च 2019

pm narendra modi rally in jammu domana
Jammu

28 मार्च को जम्मू में होगी प्रधानमंत्री की रैली, किसान खेतों से गेहूं की कच्ची फसल काटने में जुटे

25 मार्च 2019

आतंकियों ने शोपियां में युवक की गोली मारकर की हत्या

दक्षिणी कश्मीर के शोपियां में आतंकियों ने युवक को गोली मार दी| इस हमले में युवक तनवीर गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया| इससे पहले कि उसे अस्पताल तक ले जाया जाता, मौके पर ही उसकी मौत हो गई|

27 मार्च 2019

जम्मू 0:47

JKNC नेता मोहम्मद अकबर लोन का जम्मू-कश्मीर के कुपवाड़ा में विवादास्पद बयान

25 मार्च 2019

सीजफायर 0:53

पाकिस्तान नहीं आ रहा बाज, जम्मू-कश्मीर के पुंछ और नौशेरा में संघर्ष विराम का उल्लंघन

24 मार्च 2019

होली 0:36

सीमा पर कुछ ऐसा रहा होली का जश्न

21 मार्च 2019

जम्मू और कश्मीर 1:00

पाक की नापाक हरकत, सीजफायर का किया उल्लंघन, एक जवान शहीद

21 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

आईबी पर संदिग्ध हलचल के बाद बीएसएफ ने किया फायर, गड़बड़ी फैलाने की फिराक में पाकिस्तान

27 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

पाक ने नौशेरा सेक्टर में शुरू की गोलाबारी, सेना भी दे रही मुंहतोड़ जवाब

26 मार्च 2019

फाइल फोटो
Jammu

राहुल गांधी की न्यूनतम आय योजना क्रांतिकारी कदम, देश में होगी गरीबी दूर-मीर

27 मार्च 2019

पुलवामा आतंकी हमला (फाइल फोटो)
Jammu

पुलवामा हमलाः आतंकियों ने इस्तेमाल किया था वर्चुअल सिम, भारत ने अमेरिका से मांगी मदद

24 मार्च 2019

भारतीय जनता पार्टी के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष रवींद्र रैना
Jammu

रैना बोले, कांग्रेस-नेकां-पीडीपी में गद्दार गठबंधन, तीनों दुश्मन ताकतों का हौसला बढ़ाने में जुटे

26 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: जम्मू सीट पर 12 नामांकन रद्द, 25 वैध, जिनका परचा खारिज हुआ वह सभी निर्दलीय

26 मार्च 2019

