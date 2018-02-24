शहर चुनें

भारत के विकास का अहम हिस्सा हैं कश्मीरी युवाः जितेंद्र सिंह

Updated Sat, 24 Feb 2018 06:38 PM IST
Kashmiri youth is very much a part of India's development journey
jitendra singh - फोटो : ANI
पीएमओ राज्यमंत्री जितेंद्र सिंह सिंह ने कहा कि भारत देश के विकास में कश्मीर घाटी के युवाओं का अहम योगदान है। कश्मीर के युवा भारत की उन्नति में अहम किरदार निभा रहे हैं।
गौरतलब है कि जम्मू पहुंचे पीएमओ राज्यमंत्री जितेंद्र सिंह ने मीडिया से बातचीत में कहा कि कुछ लोगों द्वारा राजनीतिक फायदें के लिए कश्मीर के युवाओं को लेकर भ्रम बनाया जा रहा है।
उन्होंने बताया कि क्या ये कम आश्चर्यजनक नहीं है कि कश्मीर के आतंकवाद प्रभावित क्षेत्रों से 19 छात्रों ने 2017 में आईआईटी-जेईई की परीक्षा पास किया था। गौरतलब है कि पीएमओ राज्यमंत्री जितेंद्र सिंह का बयान ऐसे समय पर आया है जब कश्मीर में आतंकी घटनाओं में लगातर बढ़ोत्तरी हो रही है।
 

 

