भारत के विकास का अहम हिस्सा हैं कश्मीरी युवाः जितेंद्र सिंह

Kashmiri youth is very much a part of India's development journey, an illusion of the opposite idea is being created by few for political motives. Isn't it wonderful that 19 students from terrorism affected areas of Kashmir passed IIT-JEE in 2017?: MoS PMO Jitendra Singh in Jammu pic.twitter.com/QjfZeetx05— ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2018
24 फरवरी 2018